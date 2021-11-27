KINGSPORT — After raising six kids of her own, Leisa, a retired nurse, faced some unforeseen circumstances that offered her the opportunity to give back to children.
Leisa is raising eight of her biological grandchildren. She recently adopted the three she has been taking care of for seven years.
“The [siblings] that I adopted were the first grandchildren that came to me,” Leisa said. “The mother and father separated [and my son] went to North Carolina, and she stayed here in Kingsport. [The mother] started having lots of people that were not related in the house and neglecting the children.”
She said Child Protective Ser- vices got involved, and the children were taken from the mother.
“My son, their father, who was in North Carolina, came back to the court hearing to ask that they be placed with me until he could get back and re-establish himself in Tennessee, and I told him I’d give him one year, and after that, I’m keeping them. He came back, and after a year he hadn’t gotten a three-bedroom, and I said, ‘Look, I want to keep them,’ and I asked him, and he said, ‘Well, you did good with me.’ ”
Additionally, Leisa is the legal guardian of five of her other grandchildren, who spent two years in a North Carolina orphanage after being removed from their home due to issues with substance abuse. Leisa says it is important to keep siblings together.
“When my five grandchildren were placed in the orphanage in North Carolina, they were separated and put in separate buildings,” she said. “They didn’t know each other very well when they came back together because it had been so long. The youngest didn’t even recognize her siblings, and I know they have two other siblings who were twin boys younger that they’ll probably never see again. So I pretty much said I’ll do it on an emergency basis to keep siblings together.”
During the process of trying to receive custody of her five grandchildren from North Carolina, Leisa completed all the steps to become a foster parent and is currently fostering children in need.
“In order to get custody from another state, you have to go through something called an ICPC (Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children) which is really long and drawn out,” Leisa said. “It doesn’t have to be, but it was really long and drawn out. Then, it involves having a home study, which is in itself long and drawn out, and that’s how I got into the fostering. I took classes and became certified to be a foster parent before the other state would even consider sending my grandchildren home.”
When it comes to Christmas, Leisa does her best to provide the children with what they want, but receiving help from others helps her to do so much more.
“They almost always try to get what the child wants, and they provide just so much,” Leisa said. “Before the time comes up for me to sign up and I’ve signed up the last six years, I actually look forward to it. They make Christmas Christmas. I mean, they give me hope where I kind of already know what I can get, and they deserve so much more, but with the Salvation Army helping, it makes Christmas hopeful.”
The Times News Rescue Fund aims to provide some of the region’s neediest residents with extra food for Christmas. The fund is dependent on the generosity of Times News readers. No gift is too small.