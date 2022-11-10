LIFE-HEALTH-PEDIATRICIAN-QA-DMT

In general, the longer you breastfeed, the greater the benefits will be to you and your baby, and the longer these benefits will last.

Q: Is it clear that breastfeeding is the best choice for most babies? If I need to supplement with formula, is that OK?

A: Breastfeeding provides a lot of perks for babies and nursing parents. That’s why the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for a newborn’s first six months, and continued breastfeeding as long as parent and baby wish after introducing solid foods.

Dr. Lori Feldman-Winter is the chair of the AAP Section on Breastfeeding and a professor of pediatrics at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University and the Children’s Regional Hospital at Cooper University Health Care. For more information, go to HealthyChildren.org, the website for parents from the AAP.