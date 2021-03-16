ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Boys and Girls Club won’t be reopening due to a combination of lack of funding and the deteriorating facility, although there is currently an effort to find another facility within Hawkins County.
Lisa Beilharz, who is president/CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport, told the Times News that her board voted last week to close its satellite facility in Rogersville.
The Kingsport agency is based in the Eastman Site at 1 Positive Place off Stone Drive, and it has four Boys and Girls Club satellite facilities, including two others in Kingsport (Reedy Pointe and RiverView), one in Weber City and one in Rogersville. All but the Eastman Site have been closed since the pandemic began one year ago, and the Eastman Site has been operating under limited capacity.
Beilharz said the goal is to reopen the two other Kingsport sites and the Weber City site this summer, but the Rogersville facility is closed indefinitely.
“We hope to get back into Hawkins County at some point,” Beilharz said. “It probably isn’t going to be for a year or so. We’re looking at some other avenues. We’re hoping it’s going to be in Rogersville because it’s a community that we’ve served for 10 years now. But with everything that’s going on, it’s just not feasible for us to make it happen (this year). We’re struggling like most other agencies. We’re trying to maintain so that we have something long term and not just temporary.”
Beilharz added, “I do know that if or when we return, we’ll be looking at a different space. The condition of that building has deteriorated over the years. We’ve kept up with it the best we can, but literally, we’ve not been in there for a year. It’s not our facility. It belongs to another group. It wasn’t ours to update. We did try briefly to raise additional dollars to make improvements, and we didn’t have much success.”
Prior to closing last March the Rogersville Boys and Girls Club was averaging 35 children per day. That number had been higher until the vacant field next door where children were allowed to play was developed into a storage unit business.
Beilharz said she is working to place Rogersville members with the YMCA, which received a grant last year to extend after-school programming to eight elementary schools in Hawkins County. Two of those eight elementary schools were the biggest contributors to the Rogersville Boys and Girls Club clientele.
“They (YMCA) have offered and we have provided for our parents opportunities to automatically join that program,” Beilharz said. “We’re doing our best to make sure the kids we served are served by others while we’re not able to serve in that community currently.”
All Boys and Girls Clubs have the same five core program areas including:
Education and career development: Helping with homework, helping choose career goals and mapping out a path to achieve those goals.
Character and leadership development: Making sure young people have a good moral compass, community service and giving back.
The arts: Fostering creativity in young people and giving them outlets for self-expression.
Health and life skill: Developing young people’s capacity to engage in positive behaviors to nurture their well-being, setting personal goals and growing into self-sufficient adults.
Sports and Recreation: Developing physical fitness, reducing stress and promoting a positive use of leisure time, appreciation for the environment and interpersonal skills.
“We’re heartbroken that we’re not going to be able to return to Hawkins County, at least right away,” Beilharz said. “It’s a community that we’ve been fortunate enough to serve, and the community has truly embraced us. Were it not for their support, we wouldn’t have been able to manage the last 10 years there.”
Beilharz noted that members from all four facilities have been anxious to resume their programs.
She added, “Our board had to make the final decision because we didn’t want to present false hope, and we wanted Rogersville to be able to find other programs that are available.”
Rogersville Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker told the Times News on Monday the city was notified on Thursday that their Boys and Girls Club wasn’t reopening. She described the news as a “bombshell.”
The city is working to find an alternative source of programming for children who won’t be served, but Barker had nothing to report on that effort as of Monday.