KINGSPORT — Warriors Path State Park has planned a full slate of free activities for the community as part of its new Weekends at the Park program.
The program kicked off Aug. 21 and coincides with the park’s other new nature program, called Hands-On Nature Education for Youth (H.O.N.E.Y.). Together, the two programs will keep nature discovery going into the fall, at a time when many people are looking to enjoy the great outdoors.
To keep all participants healthy and safe, park staff will enforce social distancing and limit the number of participants in each activity. For more details or to preregister for an event, visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.
Below is the schedule of events for the next three weekends.
Friday, Sept. 4
6 p.m. — Wildlife Tracking: Learn to read the tracks and other signs of our native wildlife. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or at the main bathhouse if it is raining.
8:30 p.m. — Tennessee Tales: Share some local, traditional tall tales. Enjoy new insights into our region’s history. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining.
Saturday, Sept. 5
9 a.m. — Hike Fall Creek Loop: Enjoy vistas of the almost-autumn fields and discover some unique open-country habitats. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll caravan to the start of the trail. Please preregister if possible.
Sunday, Sept. 6
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
Friday, Sept. 11
6 p.m. — Wildlife Tracking: Learn to read the tracks and other signs of our native wildlife. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or at the main bathhouse if it is raining.
8:30 p.m. — Night Hike: It’s a different world out there at night! Come discover the peace and excitement of night in the back country. Bring a flashlight, wear good walking shoes and drive to the camp store. We’ll caravan to the start of the trail. Please preregister.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Roan Mountain Naturalist Rally: Today is the Roan Mountain State Park Naturalist Rally. No hikes are scheduled at Warriors Path, but please join us “up on the mountain” for several great hikes! Preregistration is required.
Sunday, Sept. 13
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
Friday, Sept. 18
6 p.m. — Birds of Prey: Meet a real, live feathered hunter. A Wildlife Ambassador will be waiting for you at the Open Air Chapel or at the main bathhouse if it’s raining.
8:30 p.m. — Campfire: Enjoy traditional ghost tales around the bright fire. Meet at the campfire circle on the east end of the campground. If it is raining, there will be an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.
Saturday, Sept. 19
9 a.m. — Holston Bluffs Railroad Hike: Hike the old railroad grade and hear the stories of old railroaders’ lives. Meet at the overflow campground. Please preregister if possible.
Sunday, Sept. 20
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.