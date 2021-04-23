CHURCH HILL — Apparently the only people at Volunteer High School on Thursday who didn’t know that Nicole Byerley and Clint Barrett will be attending ETSU next year were Nicole and Clint.
The secret that everyone, including their families, had been keeping from Nicole and Clint for the past few weeks is that both have been accepted into the Access ETSU program.
Both seniors were surprised to enter a filled VHS gymnasium Thursday afternoon and to be greeted with thunderous applause from classmates.
They were led to a “signing table,” where they were welcomed by Bucky the Buccaneer, as well as their families and administraters from both the Hawkins County school system and East Tennessee State University.
Hawkins County Schools Special Education Supervisor Angela Jackson explained that Access ETSU gives students with developmental disabilities an opportunity to attend college and be a part of all the student life on campus.
Access ETSU Director Dawn Rowe noted that the program had only two students this year, but it is increasing to 14 in 2021-22. Clint and Nicole are the the only Hawkins County students to be accepted into the program.
During Thursday’s ceremony, Rowe presented both Clint and Nicole with a certificate acknowledging their acceptance into the program.
Rowe then asked them to sign a letter of intent. After they had put pen to paper, she told them, “You are officially a Buccaneer.”
Afterwards Clint’s dad, Larry Barrett, told the Times News that the Access ETSU program means everything to their family.
“When we found out, it was just amazing,” Barrett said. “The hardest part was trying to keep it a secret. We always try to talk about everything, and when they said keep it a secret, that was the hardest thing we could do. We’re pretty excited to see what he does.”
Barrett added, “He said all I want to do is get an education and get a good job.”
Clint said he is excited about going to college and he plans to study computers. Clint added, “Go Bucs.”
Nicole’s dad, Scott Byerley, said he is grateful to all the teachers and school personnel who helped Nicole reach this achievement over the past 12 years. Many of those past teachers attended Thursday’s ceremony to celebrate with her.
“It’s one of the best days of our lives,” Byerley said. “It’s wonderful. Thanks to ETSU and Volunteer, and even from kindergarten and preschool. Some of those teachers are here today who taught Nicole and pushed her right on.”
Byerley added, “We knew she would go far, but we just took it one day at a time.”
Nicole took a break from numerous photo opportunities and hugging everyone within arm’s reach to tell the Times News she plans on studying early child development and hopes to work in a day care facility. She also wants to study history and English.
“I’m very happy,” Nicole said.
During the ceremony, Volunteer Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey introduced Nicole, who was a member of the softball team, as well as a member of the Unified Athletics sports program for her entire four-year career at Volunteer.
Bailey also introduced Clint as a four-year member of the program. Clint was recently named the Unified Sports Athlete of the Year.
“Every day that I see Nicole she gives me a hug and a big smile on her face and has welcomed me to Volunteer High School in my first year as athletic director. The same goes for Clint. Every day I see him opening the CTE door for students, his classmates, and myself with a big smile and joy of being here today.”
Bailey added, “I know that ETSU is getting two students who are committed, loyal, and they’ll love their new university as much as they love Volunteer High School.”