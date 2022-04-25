BLOUNTVILLE — Local officials and family and friends of those who lost their lives to violent crime gathered Sunday to dedicate a new memorial to victims of violent crimes in Sullivan County.
Sunday was the first day of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (April 24-30).
The dedication was hosted by the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office and HOPE for Victims, which advocates for victims’ rights. The memorial is in front of the Sullivan County Justice Center.
HOPE for Victims was founded by Mike and Joan Berry after the 2004 murder of their daughter Johnia Berry.
HOPE’s purpose is fourfold: speaking on behalf of victims’ rights; providing support groups for families and friends of victims; advocating for legislation to promote DNA collection; and increasing public awareness in order to balance the scales of justice.
Joan Berry spoke briefly during the dedication of the new memorial, which took approximately one year to complete from the planning stage until its dedication.
The memorial was made possible by donations from the community.
Berry said the hope is the memorial will bring awareness to the community and be a sign that our victims’ voices have not been silenced by their deaths.
“We will remember them, and we will continue to advocate for them,” Berry said.
Berry said there will be an annual ceremony at the memorial, at which time new names will be added when needed.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, in his comments dedicating the memorial, described the permanent tribute as a first step in bringing survivors together and said it will serve as a stark reminder that evil exists and the community must work together to make sure it does not prevail.
Cassidy said in 2020 there were more than 21,000 murders across the nation.
But, he said, he wanted to end on an encouraging note.
“Love is stronger than death, even though it can’t stop death from happening,” Cassidy said. “But no matter how death tries, it cannot separate people from love. It can’t take away our memories, either.”