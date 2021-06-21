ROGERSVILLE – It's been almost one week since 5-year-old Summer Wells disappeared from her Hawkins County home, and despite an exhaustive search and investigation, rescuers have yet to find concrete clues to her whereabouts.
On Monday, Summer's father, Donald Wells, told the Times News he has thought his daughter was taken from the area from Day One.
Wells said he believes she may have been taken by human traffickers who became aware of her on social media.
During his conversation with the Times News, Wells, who is a drywaller, also said he went back to work Monday.
He described his experience going back to church for the first time Saturday since Summer was taken, and he also stated that his wife has been very upset by the way she has been portrayed in social media posts. Wells said his bride, Candus Wells, has monitored social media looking for clues.
Police said Summer walked away from her home around 6:30 p.m. June 15.
Summer stands 3 feet tall, and she is 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing gray pants and a pink shirt and might have been barefoot.
Anyone who has seen Summer or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3466).
