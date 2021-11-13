The Times New attended two separate flag retirement ceremonies on Saturday. One was hosted by Holston Ruritan and East Tennessee Funeral Home with participation by local veterans, Boy Scout Troop 18 and Cub Scout Pack 385. The second was hosted by Girl Scout Troop 1083 with participation by troop members and local veterans.
Both groups had the same goals: raise awareness about the proper way to dispose of a worn flag, honor the flag, and honor veterans by holding their events the Saturday after Veterans Day.
The U.S. Flag Code states, “When a flag is worn beyond repair, it shall be retired in a dignified manner, the preferred method is by burning.” The retirement ceremony will fulfill this requirement.
This was the first time Girl Scout Troop 1083 had hosted a flag retirement event. They began collecting flags from the public in earnest a few months ago. Still, they had a large number of flags.
But the ceremony was limited to one flag. Veterans followed flag retirement etiquette by cutting each red and white stripe from the flag as an emcee read of the name of each of the first 13 states those stripes represent. Each stripe was then handed gently from troop member to troop member and finally to a veteran who took it to the modest fire and stood sentry, watching until the piece was completely consumed before walking away, signaling it was time for the next stripe to be cut from the flag.
When all that’s left is the flag’s field of blue, with its 50 stars representing the 50 states, that section is placed in the fire. It isn’t cut apart because it represents the union which can’t be broken.
A similar ceremony launched the flag retirement hosted by Holston Ruritan, which had collected more than 200 flags of all sizes — including a large one from a Pal’s Sudden Service location. Once the first flag had been retired by being cut apart, the rest of the flags, folded tri-cornered, were placed in a fire outside.
A steady stream of scouts, cub scouts, and members of the public and hosting organizations filed past the fire placing a single flag in the flame, saluting, and watching as it was consumed.