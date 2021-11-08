KINGSPORT — Imagine you’re a journalist looking at mid-20th century FBI records unearthed by a Freedom of Information Act request.
You find yourself reading about family members you knew and ancestors and relatives you know about.
I am that person.
The FBI seems to have had things mostly right about my killer cousin, Kinnie Wagner, on the run in the region, based on what I’ve been told in oral family histories.
I grew up in Hawkins County, near Surgoinsville. Even up until the 1970s and 1980s (I was born in 1964), my father and great-uncle on his side as well as other relatives and people in the greater community used to talk a lot about Kinnie, a regional outlaw of the mid-1920s through mid-1950s born near Gate City in Speers Ferry.
FIRST A LOOK AT THE FAMILY TREE
According to Shelia Steele Hunt, a genealogist and executive director of the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism, I’m both a first cousin twice removed and a fourth cousin twice removed of William Kenneth “Kinnie” Wagner, who was born in 1903 and died in 1958.
His father, Charles Monroe Wagner, who died in 1968, and my great-grandfather, William Jackson “Pappy” Wagner, who died in 1949, were brothers born in Hawkins County. Kinnie’s dad, however, spent most of his life in Scott County.
As for the second relationship: my great-great-grandfather Isaac Arterburn and wife Mary Matilda Elsea of Hawkins County were the parents of the wife of my great-great-grandfather George D. Wagner, the father of my great-grandfather “Pappy” and Kinnie’s father.
KINFOLKS HARBORED KINNIE THE FUGITIVE
After escaping from prison in Mississippi on Oct. 27, 1940, while serving a life sentence for killing a deputy, Kinnie ended up at the home of his uncle, “Billie” Wagner of Church Hill, known as “Pappy,” and went to his father’s home in Speers Ferry the next day, according to a March 26, 1943, report by Special Agent John Edward Lawler of the Jackson, Mississippi, FBI office.
After Kinnie declined an admonition to return to Mississippi, “Billie” Wagner “had stated to him (Hawkins County Deputy Homer Yankee, a son-in-law to Pappy) that he had lost all patience and hope for the subject and that on about September 1942 he had told him to not return to his home anymore.”
The deputy told the FBI he didn’t think Kinnie went to his uncle’s anymore but went to the homes of Pappy’s other children, Lee Wagner Simpson and Marvin Wagner, near their father’s home.
As for John Wagner, my great-uncle, another of Pappy’s children and by then a school teacher living in Surgoinsville near my grandfather, Deputy Yankee said John Wagner “refused to keep subject or contribute in any way to his defense at the time he escaped from the Blountville jail.”
“Mr. Yankee advised that John Wagner is a much better citizen than Charlie Wagner and would have nothing to do with subject whatsoever,” the report says.
Mind you, this is Yankee talking about two of his brothers-in-law, my grandfather and uncle.
A Dec. 30, 1942, report from Knoxville’s FBI office, name of agent not legible, quoted a confidential informant at Citizens Union Bank in Church Hill saying W.J. Wagner was a “deeply religious man and a conscientious good American citizen” who could be contacted for information about Kinnie’s whereabouts.
A Jan. 19, 1943, report by Agent Frank B. Still of the Knoxville FBI office indicates Yankee, the aforementioned Hawkins deputy and Tennessee Eastman employee, was married to Georgie Wagner Yankee, a daughter of J.W. Wagner. The couple had a .38-caliber pistol either stolen from their home by Kinnie or given to Kinnie by Georgie. It had a 6-inch barrel and .45-caliber frame, according to a Jan. 19 report from Still.
Later FBI records indicate the weapon eventually was returned to Yankee after Wagner’s capture on April 16, 1943.
Pappy was a county squire (like a county commissioner today), lived in a log cabin and operated a general store in Goshen Valley and at one time a rolling store. One of the FBI files misspells the community near Church Hill, south of Laurel Run Park, as “Goshein Valley.”
MORE KINNIE STORIES
This all fits in, more or less, with what my father told me about Kinnie’s activities on the run in the region. My father, William “Bill” Esker Wagner, was one of two sons of Charles “Charlie” Esker Wagner (not to be confused with Kinnie’s father Charles), this Charles being my paternal grandfather in Surgoinsville. My Wagner grandparents had six daughters, although seven of the brood are gone, all deceased except for the youngest daughter, my aunt.
The statute of limitations on harboring a fugitive has long passed, and all the principals are dead. So here it goes with the family side of things and other tidbits:
• Dad said that Kinnie would visit my grandparents’ farm just east of Surgoinsville, sometimes when he was on the run from the law and sometimes when he was furloughed from a Mississippi prison (Parchman), in the latter situation driving a Mississippi prison car.
Dad would go out with him and see him hit walnuts thrown up in the air simply by shooting a pistol from his hip. (He never aimed, the FBI files and my father said.) Dad told my aunt (on my mother’s side) another activity was to shoot at nails lightly driven into a tree, with one pistol shot putting the nail heads flush with the bark. FBI files also repeatedly mention Kinnie’s shooting prowess.
• A man with a long beard in the late 1970s bought tobacco plants from our farm’s tobacco bed. He told my father that Kinnie was the best person of all his siblings, including one he said became a preacher. (I have not been able to verify one of Kinnie’s siblings was a preacher.) Kinnie had birth siblings, half-siblings and stepsiblings because his mother died and his father remarried.
• Dad’s baby sister, my aunt, Opal Wagner Kirkpatrick, recently said she remembers Kinnie would “appear” seemingly out of nowhere at my grandparents’ home, get a pillowcase full of cornbread, molasses cookies and other items that would keep awhile, and disappear about as quickly.
• When Kinnie was on the run, Dad said he was very cagey and if he stayed the night would usually sleep on a back porch, first of an old wooden house where the family lived starting in 1931 and then about 10 years later in a new brick house completed about 1941. He said my grandmother wasn’t too happy having a fugitive in the house.
• My father also told me that his father used to tell a story about taking Kinnie to Bellamy’s Hardware Store in downtown Surgoinsville so Kinnie could buy ammunition.
My grandfather asked the owner, Ralph Bellamy, if he knew Kinnie and what he looked like, and the owner said yes. Then Kinnie proceeded to buy the ammunition and the owner had no clue who the customer was. My grandfather told the owner who his visiting customer was the next day, much to Bellamy’s surprise.
• My great-uncle, John Wagner, a brother to my grandfather, Charlie, used to say that Kinnie got a bad rap and wasn’t a bloodthirsty killer as some portrayed but a victim of circumstances, albeit one who made poor choices at times. My great-uncle, as the FBI noted, at one time lived across U.S. Highway “Bloody” 11-W from my grandparents’ farm. He had a few photos of Kinnie he showed me in the 1970s and 1980s before he died.
• The FBI files in a May 31, 1943, memo based on earlier information and by Agent Still indicate a neighbor of my grandparents, identified as J.M. Tate, agreed to call the FBI if he saw Kinnie at my grandfather’s place. Tate was supposed to make the call at another neighbor’s house, the widow of the late W.J. Lyons, who had a phone.
“Mr. Tate was contacted discreetly and agreed to report any information that might indicate that Wagner was frequently at either of these homes (Charlie and John Wagner),” Still wrote, also indicating the widow Lyons “was pleased to cooperate in the event such services were needed.”
The old Tate place was right across from where my grandparents lived, and I graduated from high school with the great-grandson of Dr. and Mrs. W.J. Lyons. The only discrepancy is that Tate’s youngest daughter, Nancy Tate Rhea, said her father was W.M. or William Milburn Tate, but she said the family was living across from my grandparents’ place in the early 1940s.
• My dad said while he worked at AFG Industries, the “glass plant” near Surgoinsville, that a former Hawkins County sheriff told a group of coworkers that he once went to the log home of “Pappy” in search of Kinnie but not really wanting to find him because of Kinnie’s reputation with guns.
The former sheriff said he asked my great-grandmother if Kinnie was there, and she said no but he was welcome to search. He looked around and saw a pair of men’s boots, presumably with a man in them, behind a door. The sheriff then thanked my great-grandmother and went along his way, not really wanting or willing to confront Kinnie.
• Another family tale from an aunt, Sharlene Lee Spaulding, whose father (and my step-grandfather) Cecil Lee, worked at Tennessee Eastman in Kingsport. She’s also the one who recalled the story from my dad about shooting nails into a tree.
Anyway, before Cecil had a vehicle or was married to my grandmother, he would walk on a road to a bus stop to ride the bus to work and sometimes would have conversations with an unseen Kinnie in the woods, my aunt said her father told her.
Kinnie would walk hidden among the trees, while Cecil would walk on the road. This was around Tucker’s Knob and Stony Point just east of Surgoinsville and near the Charlie Wagner/John Wagner homes. “He said he liked Kinnie,” my aunt said of her father.
• In addition, Cecil’s mother, Pinky Lee (whom I met as a child) would prepare a meal and leave it for Kinnie out in the woods from time to time. Of course my paternal grandmother would cook for Kinnie, too, and apparently women throughout the community did. By his recapture in 1943, FBI and newspaper reports indicate the 6-foot, 2-inch Kinnie weighed about 230 or 240 pounds.
• The FBI files indicate Kinnie and his brother, Gate City police officer Oscar Wagner, had the idea of the appeals trial going Kinnie’s way since a key witness to the 1925 shootings by the 1940s was long dead. An FBI file from 1947 says a witness was in an asylum.
Imagine being a desperado on the run for escaping a prison murder sentence and having a brother who’s a police officer pushing for your pardon in Mississippi so you could be exonerated by an appeal almost 20 years later. That’s what the FBI files say.
POSTSCRIPT
Kinnie Wagner had ended up in prison in Mississippi for killing a deputy there before the Kingsport shootings, escaping frequently but ultimately dying there from a heart attack in 1958. After his 1940 escape and 1943 recapture near Gate City, Kinnie was on the run again when he escaped from prison in 1948 until his 1956 recapture.
I am quite sure he visited local relatives during that time too. He was buried back in his native Scott County, near his mother, who died when he was a child.
I recently visited the grave. It bears a flat monument that says simply “W. Kinnie Wagner, 1903-1958” with no hint of the colorful criminal life he led. But the view from the grave of Southwest Virginia hills and mountains where he learned to shoot is beautiful this fall.
