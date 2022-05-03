KINGSPORT — U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger touched on numerous topics as guest speaker on Monday at the Republicans of Kingsport’s monthly lunch meeting.
ROK members had provided a list of topics to Harshbarger in advance so she would know which topics they most wanted her to address.
Harshbarger said she recently visited the border at Eagle Pass, Texas, and with more than 7,000 illegal immigrants crossing from Mexico into the U.S. there every day, border patrol officers are demoralized by their unanswered requests for more colleagues and the situation in general.
She said the border patrol needs 2,000 additional officers, and while not all officers working now have cell phones, cell phones are being given to immigrants as they are processed and released to await court hearings — with a current wait time of four years.
Harshbarger said Mexican drug cartels are working on their business model in anticipation of a change in law on May 23 that will cause the number of illegal immigrants crossing the border to increase to 12,000 to 18,000 per day.
“It’s unmanageable at 1,000 per day,” Harshbarger said, noting 42 terrorists have been stopped at the border and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “didn’t know if they had been released into our communities,’’ when she asked.
Harshbarger said the casino coming to Bristol, Virginia, will attract gangs to the area.
Harshbarger serves on the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security and is a member of the House Border Security Caucus.
Another topic was how the United States should respond to the war in Ukraine.
Harshbarger said the U.S. should provide humanitarian support to the besieged nation and provide weapons and training to its soldiers.
Harshbarger told the room if everyone can “hold tight” and make it to November, change will come due to a “red wave” in national elections, shifting power from the Democratically controlled Congress.
She said she isn’t trying to frighten anyone, but she warned “food insecurity” will be raised as an issue between now and Election Day in November.
Harshbarger urged women to bone up on their canning skills and men to get to planting seeds.
She also addressed the investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
The next chance a visit is allowed, Harshbarger said, she will be among congressional members who go and visit those being held after being arrested for alleged actions that day. Harshbarger said some are being held and don’t even know the potential charges they might face.
The arrests and holding of such people, Harshbarger said, are an effort to send a message to other Americans not to speak out.
After Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull announced early voting for countywide elections today had been down 22% compared to four years ago, Harshbarger said that’s not good and it’s important for voters to elect the right people at every level of government.