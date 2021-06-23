ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County commissioners took the first four steps on Monday required to make the Hawkins County juvenile judge a full-time position.
The county commission’s Personnel Committee voted 5-2 on Monday to forward a resolution to the full county commission seeking an amendment from the Tennessee General Assembly to the private act that created the position.
If this resolution is approved by the county commission and the private act is then amended by state legislators, the final resolution must be presented to the full commission again.
The final vote requires a two-thirds approval, and that must take place before candidate petitions for the juvenile judge position are issued in February 2022.
The biggest obstacle for the change is likely to be the more than $100,000 in additional salary the full-time position would require.
Because the Hawkins County juvenile judge is technically only supposed to work two out of five days, that job pays $68,348, which is 40% of the $170,869 salary that the sessions judge receives.
If approved, the change wouldn’t begin until the winner of the 2022 juvenile judge election takes office Sept. 1, 2022. The additional cost would be added to the county’s 2022-23 budget.
“I don’t have the time to devote to cases”
Juvenile Judge Daniel Boyd has been asking the county commission to consider this change for years due the increased workload and demands on his time. Boyd has stated that regardless of whether he or somebody else is juvenile judge after the 2022 election, the position needs to be full time.
Boyd estimates that he spends at least one additional day per week on average doing Juvenile Court business, and that’s not including administrative duties such as signing search warrants or approving Department of Children’s Service home removals.
But the amount of time that he needs to spend on Juvenile Court is greater than that.
Although the specific number of cases in his court hasn’t shown an increase, Boyd told the Times News on Tuesday that the type cases coming through his court are more complex than when he started on the bench 11 years ago.
“There’s always the issues related to family drug use and the drug epidemic that’s going on in the area,” Boyd said. “Children start showing up for truancy issues, and you start looking at what’s going on at home and find out that the parents have a drug or alcohol dependency issue. So not only is it a truancy issue, but it becomes a dependency and neglect action.”
Boyd added, “The reason why I feel it should be given more time is I feel like I don’t have the time to devote to cases the way I should. I’m not going to say I rush through it, but I feel like sometimes cases don’t really get the attention they need. Issues are becoming more complex.”
“Addressing the issues that are facing those families”
Boyd also has a desire to incorporate various programs into Juvenile Court such as youth mentoring and partner with Sessions Judge Todd Ross’ Recovery Court.
He is also in charge of the Foster Care Review Board and needs to work on a solution for an inadequate number of foster homes in the county for DCS placements.
If the job was full time, Boyd would also dedicate one day per week for truancy issues alone.
“It’s not just that young people aren’t going to school, it’s why they aren’t going to school and addressing the issues that are facing those families,” he added. “Especially getting into the late fall semester and getting into the spring semester, that’s where one day per week would be dedicated to truancy issues.”
Boyd said he would also dedicate at least one day per month to collecting overdue court costs.
Two days per week isn’t enough time to tackle all the issues that need his attention, Boyd said.
“I’m doing it because I’m the one who is holding the office, but I’m also doing it because whoever is elected to that position deserves to dedicate their full time to that job,” Boyd said. “I understand that opens the door for competition (in the next election). Competition makes us better.”
Commissioners Charlie Thacker and Ray Jessee voted against forwarding the resolution to the full commission. Commissioners in favor of the resolution were Hannah Winegar, Jason Roach, Jeff Barrett, Larry Clonce and Chairman Mike Herrell.