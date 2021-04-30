CHURCH HILL — Derrick Park is going to be a lot cooler place to hang out, especially on a hot day, after Church Hill celebrates the long-awaited grand opening of its new splash pad Friday afternoon.
The $260,000 splash pad was completed last July, but the grand opening was delayed due to the pandemic.
The public is encouraged to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m., after which the splash pad will be on and open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. while the weather stays warm.
DERRICK PARK UPGRADES
Derrick Park, which is located off Ordnance Drive behind Church Hill’s Food City store, has undergone a $500,000 upgrade project that began in late 2019 and is almost completed.
Aside from the splash pad, the Derrick Park project includes two new picnic shelters, a stage, a new flagpole, playground sets for ages 2-5 and 5-12, and a wheelchair-accessible swing set.
Last year, the city also purchased ball fields and space for additional parking from the VFW on the west side of Derrick Park.
Still left to complete on the project are installation of the picnic shelters, the flagpole, paving the road into the former VFW park, and creating new parking there.
Mayor Dennis Deal said he also wants to build a new T-ball field on the former VFW property and build a new bridge connecting the two halves of the park.
Deal told the Times News on Thursday these improvements were made possible thanks to the sound economic decisions of current and past members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
“Since I’ve been the mayor (the past 20 years), we’ve invested in our parks and we’ve done something to benefit everybody, but the only people we hadn’t done for is the smaller children,” Deal said. “That’s the reason we invested down there, for the smaller kids.”
Deal added, “We have recreation ball for the older kids, and we invested in a new Seniors Center for our senior citizens. We also built the library and the Fitness Center, but we wanted to do something for the smaller kids, and thanks to our financial decisions in the past, this enabled us to be able to make this investment.”
“CHARLOTTE’S PAD”
City workers were at the splash pad on Thursday to fire it up and make sure its ready to go for Friday’s event.
City Recorder Josh Russell attended and participated in a Times News video explaining the history and components of the splash pad and how it works.
That video can be seen in the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net.
There is a button that activates the water, which runs for 15 minutes before shutting itself off again to preserve water if no one is there.
“We can’t wait for kids to be able to use it,” Russell said. “We stuck with the nature theme of the park (with the splash pad design). You’re part of the outdoors, and you’re going to see the trees, we’ve got frogs. We’re near a river. We’ve got a giant spider there that’s pretty awesome. It shoots water out everywhere.”
Russell added, “We’ve got structures for small kids, two water cannons they can shoot at each other with, and there are aboveground features and underground features.”
Alderman Keith Gibson, who chairs the city’s parks committee that recommended the splash pad, said he’s unofficially calling it “Charlotte’s Pad” after the “Charlotte’s Web” children’s book about a friendly spider; as well as his 3-year-old granddaughter who is also named Charlotte.
“It killed me last year because we talked about opening or not opening, and I said with this pandemic going on I don’t think it would be safe to open it,” Gibson said. “We wanted to err on the side of safety. And with a lot of unknown things going on last year we decided to wait.”
Gibson added, “It’ just tickles me to death for this to be open. I can’t wait for my granddaughter to come down here and state playing in this. Little kids need a place like this to play. A lot of kids don’t like swimming pools, and this is free. It’s open to everybody.”