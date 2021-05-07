ROGERSVILLE — With so much political and social upheaval in the nation today, not to mention the lingering pandemic, average citizens might find themselves wondering, what can I do?
That was a question retired Rogersville physician Dr. Blaine Jones and several Hawkins County clergy and church members tried to answer during Thursday’s annual “Pray for America” National Day of Prayer service in downtown Rogersville.
“How many of you think that — well what can I do?” Jones asked the crowd that gathered on Town Square. “I can’t do anything about that. But there is one thing we can all do. It’s what Jesus Christ commanded us to do, and that’s to go, go, go. Wherever we’re at, go and tell everyone the good news of Jesus Christ.”
Jones added, “Go and love everyone we can love, and love them to Christ. Go where people need to be served, serve them, and love them to Christ. … We’ve got to be the light on the hill that everyone can see. We’ve got to be the one that they see Jesus in.”
Clergy and Christians from different Hawkins County churches spoke and prayed on nine different topics that are on the forefront of American life today.
The following is a list of the speakers and a summary of their message on their specific topic.
Rev. Trey Meek from the Rogersville Baptist Church addressed “Our nation and its leaders.”
“God, we do want to be obedient to your word, and we do want to honor those who serve our country,” Meek prayed. “But Lord we also know that so many of our leaders in our country do not know you. Some do. Some don’t. We pray Lord for our president, our vice president, and his cabinet. … I pray Lord that you would help our leaders across this nation to turn to you, and that they would look to you for guidance in their decisions.”
Rev. John Butler from the East Rogersville Baptist Church addressed “Our military and protective services.”
Butler noted that law enforcement across the nation has “been under attack like never before”.
“I personally know a lot of our local law enforcement, and I think that we’ve got a great bunch here, and I’m thankful for them,” Butler said. “ … They have such a difficult job, and either way they go they’re losers sometimes. They have to make split second decisions that can cost a life or save a life, and it’s not always an easy thing to do.”
Frank Proffitt, who is president of Civis Bank, addressed “Our business.”
“We’re most grateful for you bringing us through this horrific pandemic, Lord, and we pray your blessing on all those who have been affected by loss, or the illness itself,” Proffitt prayed. “Father, we thank you for all our businesses and business leaders. Please bless our efforts and help us to realize that You are our provider.”
Rolax Jones from Persia Baptist Church addressed “Our media.”
“There’s a lot of good on social media, and there’s a lot of bad, and we have to have the discernment to pick and choose that which is good,” Jones said. “ … We have a lot of people walking around with their heads bowed (into a cell phone) participating in social media. We need to be walking around with our heads up, looking up. The Psalm says, ‘I will look up into Heaven from which comes my help. My help comes from the Lord who made the Heaven and the Earth.”
Rev. Tecky Hicks from the First Baptist Church of Surgoinsville addressed “Our schools and teachers.”
“Father, they are the future of who we are,” Hicks prayed. “As I get older and the more I look at them, the more I see in them are the ones who are going to be determining, possibly my future as I get older. … May our teachers be inspired through your Holy Spirit to just open up their hearts and deliver to our children what they have need of in whatever vocation they decide to go after.”
Rev. Stephen Kimery from Crossroads Assembly of God addressed “Our churches and pastors.”
“Church, pastors, leaders — we have been called to God as we were in the beginning, no matter what circumstances we may face, to do exactly what the Apostle Paul proclaimed,” Kimery said. “Preach the Word.”
Father Bart Okere from St. Henry’s Catholic Church addressed “The family Unit.”
“Biblically and culturally speaking, family is the bedrock of society, and I’m going to pray for the unity of families because families are disintegrating and then breaking apart,” Okere said. ... Families and marriages have really been under attack, and fall into many divorces, lawsuits and the like ... So I pray to the Good Lord and the holy family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, we help our families who are in trouble to come back together and live together.”
Pastor Fred Dimond (retired) addressed “Our drug epidemic in East Tennessee.”
“I have a firm conviction that the reason people get on drugs in the first place is because they have a void in their life, and they have to fill that void with something,” Dimond said. “We, the church have to do our part to make sure that void is filled with the love of God, with the presence of God, and with the goodness of God.”
Rev. Jason Ward from Hasson Street Christian Church addressed “Revival and awakening.”
Ward reflected on the story of Ezekiel’s dry bones coming back to life.
“It seems to me a beautiful picture of a revival because a lot of times, us as Christians get dry or stale, especially if you’ve been serving for a while,” Ward said. “You kind of get dry spiritually, and we start lacking that needful substance that we once had when we first came to God. I think that is a good picture of a spiritual revival that we need, not only here in Rogersville, but all across the country because so many believers have become spiritually dry.
Harry Jarrett who is a faithful attendee of the bi-weekly Rogersville prayer breakfast ended the event by singing, “There is something about that name.”