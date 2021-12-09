Watch now: Blountville remembers violent crime victims, families left behind as Christmas approaches

Blountville’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony again featured two trees this year, one of which is dedicated in memory of victims of violence.
“One Special Town, Two Special Trees” was the theme for the event on Thursday in the Blountville Historic District.
The event had a celebratory tone, but it also was designed to draw focus to a more solemn part of the holidays for many families in the area: the absence of victims of violence.
County Mayor Richard Venable welcomed and thanked the good-sized crowd who braved chilly weather to attend the 6 p.m. event.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy spoke about the importance of remembering victims of violence.
“What better way to unite than to celebrate the Christmas season and all it represents while also remembering the victims of violent crimes that cannot be here tonight,” Cassidy said. “My heart breaks for those families that will no longer be able to tuck their child in at night, for the husband or wife who is no longer able to celebrate and create those memories together as we are doing tonight. It also breaks my heart for the grandmother, grandfather, brother and sister who now have to reflect on past holidays in order to turn their tears into a smile.”
Cassidy urged all to reach out to those hurting families and individuals and let them know you mourn with them.
“What better way to symbolize the true meaning of Christmas than showing love and kindness?” Cassidy said, noting to him there’s no better community to serve than Sullivan County, which is a special place because it’s home to special people.
“Tonight is a testament to that,” Cassidy said. “As we light both of these trees, we put the unity in community. God bless each and every one of you and I pray you have a merry Christmas.”
Anyone in the crowd was invited to come forward if they wanted to place an ornament on the remembrance tree, trimmed in purple lights. Purple is the color for remembering victims lost to violent crimes.
Within minutes, the tree was covered.
Music was provided by the West Ridge High School Choir, under direction of Christy Noah and Denise McReynolds, and Cora and Chloe Caldwell, who performed “Mary, Did You Know?” on violin and guitar.
The event was sponsored by the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism and the partnership of the First Judicial District Attorney General’s Office and the local chapter of the Hope for Victims support and advocacy group. Organizers offered special thanks to Blountville Ruritan for providing the Victims Remembrance Tree.