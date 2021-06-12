Watch now: Angling aims to hook kids during Free Fishing Day

KINGSPORT — Dozens of children, ages 3-12, cast their lines into the W.T. “Dude” Pond hoping to land a catfish or two Saturday during the Carl Lane Catfish Derby at the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club.
The event, part of Tennessee’s annual Free Fishing Day, drew a lot of newcomers following a year off. And most enthusiastically waved their hands in the air when asked if they’ll come back next year.
This is the first year the Catfish Derby was named for its longtime organizer, Carl Lane, who passed away last year. It continues to be hosted by the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club, with Lane’s family taking lead roles in organizing the derby. Many were present Saturday, including his widow, Sue; daughters Gwen Maupin and Lucy Willis; son-in-law Johnny Willis; granddaughter Marie Jones (and husband Zac).
Statewide, Free Fishing Day is presented by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and this year was sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
In addition to the TWRA, the Carl Lane Catfish Derby’s local sponsors included Walmart, Food City, Dunham’s Sports, and Modern Woodsmen (Derrick Paduch), and, of course, the Cherokee Rod and Gun Club.
To prepare for the derby, the TWRA stocked the pond several days in advance with 400 pounds of catfish, TWRA Officer Robby Badgett said. He estimated that to be about 200 fish.
Not everyone caught a fish Saturday morning, but all of 56 registered children and the adults who accompanied them appeared to have a good time, fish or no fish. The derby concluded with a hot dog lunch and an awards presentation. No child left empty-handed. Thanks to sponsors, trophies went to first, second, and third place in the “smallest catfish” and “largest catfish” categories (actually, there was a 3.5-place finish in one or the other when a tie for weight was broken by time-turned-in with the first turned in taking the trophy, and the second turned in getting an extra pick from the table of door prizes).
While the derby was child-specific, Free Fishing Day in the state is not limited to the young, Badgett said.
“Anybody in the whole state can fish free today, but a lot of events are geared toward children to provide a good way to introduce them to fishing,” Badgett said. “We hope they’ll enjoy it enough to take it up. Ideally, we send them home with a rod and they want to go fishing again.”
Badgett, one of three TWRA officers assigned to Sullivan County, said children under age 13 can fish free year-round.
According to a press release issued by the TWRA last week, children ages 15 and younger may fish without a license through Friday, June 18, in the state’s public waters, TWRA-owned and -operated lakes, and state park facilities. Some privately owned pay lakes and ponds continue to charge during this special week, and anglers need to consult with those operators if there is any question about a facility being free or not.
“The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the annual free day in hopes of increasing interest in fishing,” the release stated. “The day allows anyone the opportunity to try this great outdoor sport to celebrate fishing as a wholesome and healthy recreational activity.”