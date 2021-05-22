CHURCH HILL — He may have been a staff sergeant on D-Day, but 102-year-old WWII vet Ubert McConnell is a colonel now.
Technically, McConnell is a Tennessee Colonel courtesy of Gov. Bill Lee, as well as two local state representatives who paid a visit to McConnell’s home Friday afternoon to honor him for his military service, as well as his longevity.
June 6 marks the 77th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, which is arguably the most historically significant event of the 20th century, and one whose living eyewitnesses are dwindling to a precious few.
Among them is McConnell, who lives with daughter Lee Ann McConnell near Church Hill.
On Friday, Rep. John Crawford and Rep. Gary Hicks visited McConnell at his home to present him with multiple awards.
Hicks presented him with a Tennessee House of Representatives Proclamation honoring him as a decorated veteran and member of “America’s Greatest Generation.”
Crawford then presented McConnell with the Centenarian Award signed by Gov. Lee, as well as a certificate proclaiming McConnell as a Tennessee Colonel Aide de Camp, also signed by Lee.
Hicks also presented McConnell with an American flag that has flown over the state capitol in Nashville.
“All hell broke loose”
McConnell rose to the rank of staff sergeant and was leading a machine gun crew when he was among the first 30 men to land on Omaha Beach on D-Day.
McConnell told the Times News two years ago when he was celebrating his 100th birthday, however, that the landing wasn’t part of the invasion plan.
“We were supposed to rendezvous together and all go in. But when his (the pilot’s) boat got loaded, he took off and landed, and we were the only ones there.”
McConnell was among 30 men who quickly moved inland under rifle fire. But when the rest of the first wave arrived on the beach, “all hell broke loose.”
On Friday, Lee Ann McConnell shared her father’s recollections of what happened next.
“They were the only 30 men on the beach,” she said. “They were actually inland a bit and looking down on the beach when the first wave hit. They had to see the slaughter of their comrades. That’s always had a big impression on him.”
McConnell spent nearly three months after D-Day in constant combat before getting wounded. On D-Day plus 81, McConnell was lying in a trench about 100 yards from an enemy pillbox when a piece of shrapnel from an artillery attack on the pillbox struck him in the buttocks.
He was in the hospital for two months, after which a doctor decided to send him to Belgium rather than back to the front line.
McConnell said that doctor saved his life because it caused him to miss the final German offensive of the war, the Battle of the Bulge. For his service during WWII, McConnell was awarded a Silver Star and a Purple Heart.
There are links to past articles that include many of McConnell’s war stories in greater detail in the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net.
A member of America’s Greatest Generation
The proclamation presented by Hicks included a lengthy narrative detailing McConnell’s WWII exploits. There is a readable photo of that proclamation in the photo gallery of the online version of this article.
Hicks said he wanted to read one line of that document aloud about who was being recognized.
“Ubert Lee McConnell, a decorated veteran and member of America’s Greatest Generation, who served his nation with courage and honor during World War II.”
Crawford said it’s not very often that we get the opportunity to recognize somebody with McConnell’s qualifications.
“There’s very few of these men left who fought for our country and put the effort in to make our country what it is today,” Crawford said.
He said the Tennessee Colonel honor is based on what McConnell has done for the state, the country, and his community.
Church Hill VFW past Commander Darryl McPheron attended the ceremony at McConnell’s home on Friday, noting that McConnell is the post’s oldest member.
“It’s a great honor to come here and thank this gentleman for his service, his commitment to the United States of America, and the freedom that was given to us when he was young fighting World War II,” McPheron said.