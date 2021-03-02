On a September day in 1799, Frederick Stearns was found guilty of perjury. As punishment, his ears were nailed to a pillory in Jonesborough, cut off, and left there until sunset.
“They didn’t take crime lightly,” said Donna Cox Briggs, archive assistant at the Washington County Department of Records Management and Archives.
The record of Stearns’ sentence is housed at the department in Jonesborough.
The department stores various historic records from Washington County, such as marriage records, wills and probate records and court records. The archives have documents from as early as 1771, before the establishment of Washington County, to as recently as the 1960s.
“We have, really, all kinds of early records about the history of the people that lived in Washington County,” said Ned Irwin, the county archivist and records manager.
The department is housed in what was formerly the First National Bank of Jonesborough. Built in 1915, the bank moved locations in the 1980s and the building was purchased by Washington County to be used for office space. Eventually those offices moved into the Washington County Courthouse. The building was renovated but kept its original exterior and bank vault. The archives were moved in and opened to the public in 2017.
Irwin said people from all over the country reach out in search of documents.
One of the most popular uses of the archives is for genealogy research. Both seasoned genealogists and curious beginners contact the department in search of family records.
For those just beginning to research their family history, Briggs recommends starting with the U.S. Census and said there are websites that offer images and transcriptions of old census records for free.
“If you start in 1940, and then you go back 10 years and then you go back 10 more years, you’re going to start seeing those families and who was in the household with them, and children and siblings, and it makes more sense,” said Briggs.
Both archivists recommend researching family members before coming in so researchers know what type of documents they want to see.
“Many times we have researchers who will come in and say, ‘Show me everything you have on John Smith,’” said Briggs. “And that’s really not possible.”
Irwin and Briggs have given talks at public libraries in the past about the different resources available to researchers.
“I actually did a full day course at the Johnson City Public Library on how to get started (with genealogy), and we had a huge response,” Briggs said.
There are still shelves of boxes in the department filled with records that the archivists and volunteers are working to document. Both archivists said they discover new documents every day.
Frederick Stearns, his ears and the pillory are all long gone, but the documents telling his story and the stories of other Washington County residents throughout history live on in the archives.
Researchers interested in seeing what records are available can visit the department’s website at www.wctnarchives.org. Those seeking documents or who have questions can email the department at archives@washingtoncountytn.org.