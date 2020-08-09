By HOLLY VIERS
With many schools in the area beginning the semester virtually, Warriors Path State Park wants to give children an opportunity for hands-on learning.
The park is gearing up for the launch of a new nature education program called Hands-On Nature Education for Youth, or H.O.N.E.Y. The program will offer children and their families the chance to learn outdoors from a park ranger, while also allowing children to interact safely with other young nature students.
The basics
Three sessions will be offered each week, and each will be repeated several times during the week.
Beginning Aug. 18, there will be a H.O.N.E.Y. session on Tuesdays at 6 p.m., Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Fridays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The times are based on public input via the park’s Facebook page. Staff will try this schedule for a few weeks and adjust it as needed.
Week one
Here is a rundown of sessions that will be offered during the first week of the program:
Nature Watchers (Aug. 18 from 6-7 p.m.; Aug. 19 from 10-11 a.m.; Aug. 21 from 2-3 p.m.) — This session is all about being a better observer of nature. This is not a hike, but participants will be doing some rambling over uneven and possibly muddy terrain.
Nature’s Changes (Aug. 19 from 4-5 p.m.; Aug. 20 from 10-11 a.m.; Aug. 22 from 2-3 p.m.) — This session is all about discovering and observing natural cycles. This is not a hike, but participants will be doing some rambling over uneven and possibly muddy terrain.
Creek Walk (Aug. 20 from 6-7 p.m.; Aug. 21 from 10-11 a.m.; Aug. 22 from 5-6 p.m.) — This session is all about aquatic ecology — and about wet, muddy fun! Participants should wear old clothes and old tennis shoes to walk in the creek.
How to participate
Preregistration is required, and only the children need to register for the program. Each session is limited to 12 children, but there is no limit to the number of parents and guardians who come along.
To keep everyone healthy and safe, both children and adults must wear a mask in order to participate. Participants should come dressed for the weather, wear good walking shoes and be prepared to get dirty.