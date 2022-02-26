KINGSPORT — The last weekend in February marked the first weekend of Girl Scout cookie booth sales for 2022 in East Tennessee. Two Kingsport area Girl Scouts and their mothers were (wo)manning a table in front of the Food City at 300 Clinchfield St. on Saturday.
Girl Scout Troop 263, based out of Saint Dominic Catholic Church in Kingsport, was represented from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in front of the grocery store by two fourth-graders, Paiden Hotaling, 9; and Jesse Hayter, 10, with help from their respective mothers, Sherri Hotaling and Lillie Hayter. Paiden of Hawkins County attends Carters Valley Elementary School, while Jesse of Bloomingdale attends Lincoln Elementary School.
The booth cookie sales will continue in East Tennessee through the weekend of March 27 at various locations in the region. For $5, customers can get a box of Adventurefuls, new for 2022, and standby offerings of Do-Si-Dos, Tagalongs, Samoas, Thin Mints, Trefoils, Girl Scout S’mores and Lemmon-Ups. For $6, the scouts are selling Toffee-tastics, introduced in 2015.
All proceeds from cookies sales benefit Girls Scout troops and members in the local council, with revenue funding initiatives for innovative programming, volunteer training, maintenance and improvements to camp properties.
Sherri Hotaling said the troop last year, when booth sales were limited because of COVID-19, sold 3,000 boxes. She said price increases compared to last year reflect the cookie bakeries’ issues with getting ingredients and added expenses.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.