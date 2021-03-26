CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School’s Key Club already has more than 3,400 plastic eggs for the Easter egg hunt it has scheduled on campus for the afternoon of Saturday, April 3.
Club President Abby Simpson told the Times News on Wednesday the club is looking for contributions of small pre-wrapped candies to place inside those eggs.
The group also has some small grand prizes to put in some “golden eggs” for each of three age groups. However, if someone wants to contribute more grand prizes for each age group, those donations will gladly be accepted.
encouraging leadership
The Key Club’s mission is to encourage leadership through serving others. When the VHS chapter members entered the 2020-21 school year, they realized that the pandemic had created opportunities to replace some community events that had been canceled.
Stepping up for kids
For example, after Rogersville called off its annual downtown Halloween Trunk or Treat event, the Key Club organized its own event at VHS which served more than 300 children.
The group also has weekly projects such as making “Linus blankets” that are donated to local children, doing fundraisers for the homeless, and making cards for nursing home patients.
a bigger spring event
“After we did the Trunk or Treat, we decided we wanted to do a similar, bigger event in the spring also,” Simpson told the Times News on Wednesday. “We took the idea to our adviser and I was like, what about an Easter Egg Hunt? We talked to the principal and he approved it.”
Simpson added, “We were worried because of COVID that some places and some churches might not have Easter egg hunts like they usually do. We wanted kids in the community to still be able to have that experience, even with COVID going on.”
Where and when?
The Easter egg hunt will take place on the lawn at the front of campus near the band practice area.
Children 5 and under will have their hunt at noon; 6-10 at 2 p.m.; and 11-13 at 4 p.m.
“We have the different age divisions so there’s not so many people there at the same time,” Simpson said. “It will be a little bit more COVID-friendly, not so crowded. We did have 300 come to Trunk or Treat, so we didn’t want that many kids trying to find eggs at the same time.”