UPDATED Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m.:
The Hawkins County Sheriff's office reports that Carolyn “Whitney” Fraley, who previously resided on Stanley Valley Road near Rogersville, has been located and is safe.
Fraley's family in Kentucky had contacted the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office and stated that they hadn't heard form her for approximately two months.
The HCSO stated that the Times News article in Tuesday's edition helped locate Fraley. No other information was released except that the is safe.
ROGERSVILLE — A Kentucky family is asking for help locating their daughter, a Hawkins County resident, who they haven’t heard from in a couple of months, which they say is out of character.
Carolyn “Whitney” Fraley, 36, previously resided on Stanley Valley Road near Rogersville with her husband until approximately two weeks ago.
According to a Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office report filed by Sgt. Nathan Simpson, the husband had admitted to Fraley’s step-mother two weeks ago that he had a “domestic situation” with her and had put his hands around her neck area.
Around that same time, the husband came to the HCSO to report Mrs. Fraley missing, although Simpson and Cpl. Anthony Crosby were able to contact a person by phone identifying herself as Mrs. Fraley.
The woman on the phone reportedly stated she was OK, didn’t want to be with her husband anymore and wanted him to stop contacting her, after which the husband confirmed that was Fraley’s voice and declined to file the missing person report.
On Friday, her father and step-mother told Simpson that Fraley’s cell phone appears to be disconnected now and that their conversation with her two months ago was the last time anyone heard from her.
They noted that she also hasn’t posted anything on Facebook since Dec. 3, and although Facebook Messenger communications posted Jan. 27 were marked read there were no responses, and messages from Friday weren’t marked as read.
Whitney Fraley is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds, and she has green eyes and brown hair. Ordinarily she wears blue jeans and a T-shirt.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said the HCSO Detective’s Division is investigating. Anyone with information on Whitney Fraley’s whereabouts is asked to call the HCSO at (423) 272-4848.