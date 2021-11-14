Thanks to everyone who made last week’s column, on “Eastman Dip,” one of the most-read stories for the week on timesnews.net. And a special thanks to those who took time to call or message me with their own memories of “the dip.”
I love local history and am always excited to learn something new, about something old.
I received two messages containing dip recipes apparently shared among Tennessee Eastman Company employees back in the days when the Kingsport plant was called that, before the chemical giant spun off from Eastman-Kodak and decided to make the Model City home to its world headquarters.
Last week’s column speculated the “Eastman Dip” recipe had perhaps been published at some point in a Tennessee Eastman Cafeteria cookbook, compiled from recipes previously shared in T.E.C. newsletters in the 1960s.
Patty Burton sent me a message and image that seem to validate that provenance.
“This recipe was given to me by Miss Lucille Moody, a long term personnel representative for Eastman,” Burton wrote. “Miss Moody probably hired most of the plant employees back in the 1970s/1980s. I haven’t made it in years but now plan to thanks to your article yesterday.”
I answered and asked her permission to share the recipe with my readers, and she said yes, with one request: “Please mention Lucille. She was a dear friend and an Eastman icon.”
So, I give you “Lucille Moody’s Eastman Cheese Dip”
I had a lengthier missive from Christopher Coffey.
“Our family has had a Christmas tradition for as long as I can remember with something that sounds very similar,” Chris wrote. “Before she had kids and became a stay at home mother, my mom worked as a secretary at Eastman in the late 60s. She was given a recipe for a dip from a co-worker that consisted of cream cheese, French dressing, ketchup and onions. It sounds horrible when you list the ingredients out — but it tastes really good. The co-worker passed away from cancer soon afterwards, so my mom made it every year for our Christmas Eve gathering as a remembrance of her. We’ve kept the tradition alive, and my wife now makes it every year.”
Chris, as he signed his notes to me, wondered if “perhaps there were quite a few variations of this dip that were circulating through Eastman back in the day.”
His father Larry was a career man at Eastman, retiring in the 1990s, Chris wrote, while he and his brother both worked summers at the plant when they were in school.
“So, like many others in Kingsport, we have a close connection with Eastman” Chris wrote.
Chris left Kingsport to pursue grad school at UNC. He and his wife Elizabeth live in Iowa City, Iowa, where Chris is a professor in the University of Iowa’s Department of Biostatistics, and director of the Clinical Trials Statistical and Data Management Center.
They get to Kingsport a few times of year to visit and Chris says he still “religiously” follows DB football.
His mother, Betty, passed away a little over a year ago. Chris said he’s sure Betty would have been pleased to know that others may get a chance to enjoy this recipe.
So, I give you “Betty’s Vegetable Dip.”
I also has some direct in-person feedback on the Eastman Dip column.
Leslie Bonner, assistant director of finance for Sullivan County, hadn’t read the column but overheard Mary Ann Gong and I talking about it in the county courthouse (I’m still pestering Mary Ann for her dad’s duck sauce recipe, to no avail).
“What’s in it?” Bonner asked.
All I was able to say was “cream cheese, A1” before Bonner said her family has made that for years. But she began to describe just drizzling A1 over cream cheese, then topping with chopped chives and serving with crackers (she prefers Triscuits).
“It’s making my mouth water thinking about it,” Bonner said.
I told her Eastman Dip blended the items, along with a little mayo and garlic powder or salt, but her family’s tradition gave a little credibility to my theory that Eastman Dip evolved from the old pouring a topping over cream cheese.
The holidays are coming up. If you have any favorite family recipes you’d like to share, please feel free to send them to me.
And thanks for reading.