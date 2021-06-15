Update: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide AMBER Alert for 5-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells who went missing from her Hawkins County home Tuesday evening.
"New information and growing concern about the well-being of Summer Wells has us now issuing a statewide AMBER Alert. She is 3’ tall, 40 lbs., w/blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing grey pants and a pink shirt," the TBI tweeted Wednesday morning.
Previous update:
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 5-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells who went missing from her Hawkins County home Tuesday evening.
If you see her, please call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Previous story:
ROGERSVILLE — Multiple rescue agencies were searching for a missing 5-year-old girl overnight Tuesday night in the Ben Hill Road area of the Beech Creek community in south central Hawkins County.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said emergency crews were searching in the upper part of the Beech Creek community for Summer Wells.
The child is 3 feet tall with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts around 7 p.m. leaving her residence on foot on Ben Hill Road off Beech Creek Road.
Anyone who might have made contact with Summer is asked to contact 911.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 4-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells, missing from Rogersville. If you see her, please call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/HihurzP6Wy— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 16, 2021
A command post has been established by Hawkins County E-911 and the Hawkins County Rescue Squad at the intersection of Beech Creek Road and Blairs Gap Road.
Lawson said the public is advised to avoid the area if at all possible.
Among the agencies participating in the search are Church Hill Rescue Squad, Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMA, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County E-911, Hawkins County Sheriffs Office, Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Heart Air Rescue.
