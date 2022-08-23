N2207P36001C

Starting college is a culture shock for many young people. It is often the first time students are away from home for an extended period.

 Metro Creative Connection

Mayo Clinic News Network (TNS)

The W-Curve Model was first proposed in 1963 to explain adjustment to culture shock. Starting college is a culture shock for many young people. It is often the first time students are away from home for an extended period.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video