Two Kingsport sisters spent a rainy Thursday afternoon on a scavenger hunt, winning some candy bars for their trouble and also checking out some books from the Kingsport Public Library’s youth services section.
Rose Crawford, 10 and a rising fifth-grader, and sister Lily, 14 and a rising 10th-grader, won the candy.
The Tails and Tales scavenger hunt is part of the 2021 Summer Reading Program of that same name at the Kingsport Public Library.
The two homeschooled students were among the first few students to participate in the event, which began Tuesday and runs through July 23, with the animal images in the scavenger hunt changed for a different hunt on July 1, library manager Chris Markley said.
Lily said she and Rose check books out of the library “all the time,” while Rose said she enjoys the books and going up and down the library’s “long stairs.”