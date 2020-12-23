BLOUNTVILLE — Their tree is here again this year, its purple lights shining brightly in front of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. Their wreath is here again, too, inside the Ralph P. Harr Justice Center, and decorated with photographs and ornaments designed by their family and friends to make sure they’re not forgotten.
And they are not forgotten, those who have died as victims of violent crimes. Their loved ones left behind think of them day in and day out all year long. But the holidays can be especially difficult for all those who have suffered loss.
Blountville’s annual Christmas tree-lighting did not include a public gathering this year, due to health precautions.
But when lights went up on trees and shrubs outside the courthouse, the special Victims Remembrance Tree was given its usual spot front and center. District Attorney General Barry Staubus helped decorate the tree.
It has been 16 years this month since Johnia Berry’s murder.
Her mother, Joan Berry, helped launch the Victims Remembrance Tree here several years ago and supports similar trees elsewhere as well.
With no public gathering this year, the Times News spoke with Joan Berry by telephone on Wednesday.
“Even though we can’t be together, we don’t want to forget our loved ones at this time of year,” Berry said. “This is a sad time for a lot of family members that have lost a loved one to a violent crime.”
Seeing the tree, or at least knowing it is there, and knowing their loved ones are represented with pictures and ornaments on the wreath, makes those family members feel that something had been done during the holiday to honor those taken by violence, Berry said.
“They’re too precious for us to forget,” Berry said. “We get strength and support from one another. That’s why it is so important that they not be forgotten, even though we could not have a tree-lighting together this year. No matter what it’s like, we still have that missing family member at our table this time of year.”
Berry said she and others who have lost loved ones to violence are grateful for the public memorials.
“It helps us to get through things the best that you can do,” Berry said.
She also credits the power of prayer in helping ease the sadness.
“Just praying for one another, that has helped us through,” Berry said. “I know that has helped me through all the years after my daughter was murdered. Prayer has helped us just to make it through every day. I’m grateful for the time I had with my daughter. I’m sad and I miss her now. But I’m thankful for the time I had her. I’d rather have had her for 21 years than never have had her at all. I have a lot to be grateful for, but still I have this void in my heart. And this sad feeling of missing her.”