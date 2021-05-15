In last week’s column, I mentioned Mom’s snowball bush’s blooms for this year had lost most of their white petals.
After reading that, a couple of friends mentioned their hydrangeas hadn’t yet bloomed, and they had been “burned” by the last frost. Their comments touched on a common point of confusion for some of us casual gardeners. Some people call hydrangeas “snowball bushes.” Technically, best I can tell, that’s OK — but not right.
The shrub I’m writing about grows much larger than a hydrangea, and the blooms are smaller — but in my experience more plentiful and closely clustered. Mom’s “old- fashioned snowball bush,” blooms only in the spring. It is about 10 feet tall and has spread almost as wide.
Her hydrangeas, on the other hand, are only about four feet tall, bloom later and longer, and have larger blooms in different hues.
I’ve wanted for several years to start some new snowball bushes by taking cuttings from the one in our yard. I think now is the time of year to do so with the best chance at success, if I remember correctly what Roy told me to do. Thinking about trying to root cuttings from the snowball bush reminds me that my friend Roy H. Odom II has been gone nearly a year. Roy died May 29, 2020. I noticed his father’s obituary in the newspaper recently.
I know that Roy, a master gardener, would not want me to be sad each time I have a gardening (or cooking) question and for a split second think, “I need to ask Roy ...” before I remember he is gone. And I know Roy would want me to be happy thinking about him, his mother, and father being together again.
Once when I did ask Roy about starting new plants from the snowball bush, he suggested I buy more plants already mature enough to bloom. I explained our snowball bush is an heirloom, of sorts, and some of us in the family are sentimental about it. At the same time, Mom didn’t realize its normal mature size and wishes she had not planted it so close and directly in front of the front porch. Over the years, my brother Keith used to deeply prune it anytime I wasn’t looking. When you do that at the wrong time and too deeply even at the right time, you stunt the plants blooming for a while.
Theoretically, if I can cultivate enough “starts” from the plant, perhaps, someday, I’d agree to keep it drastically trimmed. My sister Pam has succeeded, finally, in getting a start from the snowball bush by taking a root cutting last year from new growth. Not only did it survive, it had a few blooms this year.
It was, Pam swears, her 10th or 12th attempt to start a cutting from the plant. This time, Mom showed her where to cut (new growth) and Pam used a root-starting powder on the cut stem before inserting it into potting soil. So that’s what I’m going to try. I’m also going to try the same with cuttings of new growth from our holly tree, also awkwardly placed — but sentimental.
These are not the only plants in our yard or at the farm that we hold sentimental. I can answer the “why” on the snowball bush and the holly tree.
The roots (pun intended) of the snowball bush can be traced back three generations on my Osborne side. My grandfather, John H. Osborne Sr., dug a root clump from a snowball bush in his own father’s yard in Pacolet, S.C., back in the 1950s and planted it in his then-yard on Dale Street here in Kingsport.
Mom said my Uncle Harold always told her he was with his father on that visit “down South” to visit “Grandpap” (William Zacharia Osborne) and he vividly remembered that as soon as they pulled in the driveway back home in Kingsport, my grandfather planted the root clump before even going in the house.
“Grandpap” died about two months after Mom and Dad got married in 1955. Mom remembers going to Pacolet to visit “Grandpap,” already sick, just weeks after tying the knot. I’ve never been to Pacolet. Mom and I had plans to go visit Dad’s first cousin Shirley Robinson, who would show us around, including a visit to “Grandpap’s” grave. For now, the snowball bush is a link to my great- grandfather and the branch of Dad’s family in Pacolet.
When my grandparents moved from Dale Street to a new home on five wooded lots outside the city in 1963, they took the snowball bush. My grandfather must have done a good job transplanting it, because it thrived in a mostly shady section of the yard directly behind the house. Many other shrubs and plants joined it over the years. At some point in the 1980s, I spent a day “helping” clean and trim much of that area, which was a focal point if you were sitting on my grandmother’s patio. It is the only time I remember “Momaw” getting mad at me, or at least mad enough to let me know it. Yes, as you’ve probably guessed, I just thought that big overgrown “weed” needed to be cut as close to the ground as I could cut it.
It was the snowball bush. She nearly cried.
It lived on, though, and by the 1990s was blooming again. Mom took some cuttings one day and stuck them down in the dirt in a planter on the patio. One took root and lived. She brought it home and put it directly in front of the front porch. We enjoy it each spring (especially since Keith hasn’t trimmed it in several years) and also in the fall, when its leaves turn orange and deep red.
The holly tree was a gift from our former neighbor, Katherine “Kitty” Powell. It was a relatively small shrub in her own yard when she decided she wanted it gone. Knowing Mom is plant- and flower- crazy, Kitty dug it up and brought it to our house. I wasn’t at home and not sure what exchange took place, but Kitty instinctively knew Mom and Dad weren’t going to get the holly tree in the ground quickly enough for it to survive. So she picked a spot and dug a hole and planted it herself.
We’ve enjoyed it for many years now and it has grown into a 12-foot tree that we for several years have decorated with lights at Christmastime.
But we’re going to have to trim it, and perhaps, for the best, cut it down. I’ll only feel completely at peace doing so if I’ve managed to root some cuttings from it first.
I’m heading out now to the garden center to get some rooting powder and potting soil.