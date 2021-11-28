KINGSPORT — Often children are regarded as the true blessings of the world.
Every good parent tries to offer their children the best of the best, yet some — as the roulette wheel of life dictates — struggle more than others.
For example, 41-year-old Mark and 35-year-old Angela Navalta experienced an issue facing millions of potential parents: infertility. The couple have been married for almost 18 years, meeting the trials and tribulations thrown at them with poise, rationality, and goodwill. Though they held a burn- ing desire to nurture children of their own, they were, unfortunately, unable to do so.
“In 2015, my sister decided she couldn’t take care of her four kids, ages 2, 3, 4 and 5. And since we didn’t have kids of our own, she asked if we could take care of them for awhile ’til she got back on her feet,” Mark said. “My wife felt she would get too attached to them and then my sister would come back for them, so we talked to my sister about adoption and she said yes.”
In September 2015, the couple finalized the adoption: All four girls were placed in their cherishing care. The next year, the family packed up their belongings and headed to Michigan, where Mark and Angela decided to raise the girls.
“In August of 2016, my sister called to tell me she was pregnant again and for us to take it or it would go to the state. So we moved back to Tennessee. In April of 2017, we brought daughter No. 5 home,” Mark said.
Seven is an extraordinary number, believed by many cultures to be divine. No wonder the Navalta family has experienced such an abundance of blessings.
The Salvation Army — along with countless others — has provided the family with much support and encouragement through the organization’s numerous programs.
“The Salvation Army has been a blessing to us and the kids,” Mark said. “Regina treats us like family and is always there if we need anything. The Angel Tree has helped us every year like so many other people. What they do for the community is just amazing.”
Mark and Angela couldn’t be more grateful to all those who have extended a helping hand as they navigate the world of parenthood. Mostly, though, they are grateful for the long-awaited gift of family.
“They are all girls, now ages 4, 9, 10, 11 and 12. We couldn’t imagine life without them.”
The Times News Rescue Fund aims to provide some of the region’s neediest residents with extra food for Christmas. The fund is dependent on the generosity of Times News readers. No gift is too small. Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times-News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN, 37660. Donations can also be made online at https://rescuefund.timesnews.net/.