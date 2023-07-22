Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Sullivan County Public Library’s five locations.
LIBRARY NEWS
• It’s the last week of Summer Reading. Help us reach our Summer Reading goal of 500,000 minutes read before July 31! Be sure to enter all your reading into the READsquared app. Not only will it help us reach our goal, it could help you win prizes, whether you are an adult, a teen or kid of any age.
• Friday is the last day to register for the Summer Reading Finale at Camp Placid. The finale will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. If you would like to attend the finale, please register with your local branch before Friday. If you are unable to attend the finale, you will still be able to pick up your Summer Reading Rewards at your home branch. Volunteers are still needed for the finale. If you are interested in helping to grill hot dogs, help at activity stations, serve food, or help direct parking, please contact your local branch.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• Our Summer Reading Programs include books and activities centered around a central theme of “All Together Now.” Our final week of All Together Now will be about kindness and friendship — “Let’s Be Kind Together.” We will read books, make cards to share, and make friendship bracelets.
COMBINED AGE GROUPS: Books and activities will be geared toward both age groups.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
PRE-SCHOOL AGES: These will be easier books and activities for our smaller patrons.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10 a.m.
ELEMENTARY AGES: In addition to books about animals, we will also do some slightly more advanced activities.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:45 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this afternoon Lego Club. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets every Monday at 4 p.m. The Colonial Heights branch will also offer its Upper Elementary Lego Club on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., and Sullivan Gardens will have a Teen Lego Club on Thursday at 1 p.m.
• Art at the Library meets at Thomas Memorial Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Art at the Library takes kids back to the basics of art with fun activities that teach the fundamentals of art education. This week we will listen to various forms of music and create visual representations of them. We will do this by learning about the principles of rhythm and movement. Bring your listening ears and your imagination!
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Thomas Memorial Library branch in Bluff City. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the Magic Tree House book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online. We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead 423-538-1980 to make arrangements. This week we will begin “Sunlight on the Snow Leopard.”
• The Colonial Heights branch will have Cinnamon the Dog available to be read to Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Get a jump-start on honing those reading skills for the school year by signing up for a 15-minute time slot for your child to read to Cinnamon. Cinnamon is a patient listener and will help encourage your child’s skills and make reading aloud more fun. Call to set up an appointment at 423-239-1100.
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will be finishing “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” and celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday with snacks and fun Hogwarts-inspired activities!
• Kids DIY Reading Journal Craft at the Bloomingdale branch will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Join Bloomingdale staff to create and decorate a reading journal to continue to encourage kids to record their summer reading adventures, including their favorite books, characters and plot twists. Space is limited, so please RVSP by Wednesday by calling 423-288-1310.
• Painting Fun with Mr. Daniel will happen at the Colonial Heights branch Friday at 2 p.m. Painting Fun with Mr. Daniel is recommended for ages 8-12, but other ages are welcome to attend. Each week Mr. Daniel will have a new and fun way to play and create with paint.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• The Blountville branch will have a Dog Treat Workshop Monday at 11:30 a.m. As part of Kindness Week of our Summer Reading program, we will be learning to make homemade dog treats. We will deliver what we make in class to our furry friends at Petworks later in the week. This is a family-friendly event. All ages are welcome, and no registration is required.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This fast-paced dance workout is lots of fun and taught by our assistant branch manager and certified ZIN instructor, Christina. Stay to cool down with an abbreviated CIRCL Mobility session. Based on the science of functional movement, CIRCL Mobility focuses on flexibility, breathing and mobility exercises to help you move better, longer.
• The Colonial Heights branch will have a Decoupage Candy Jar Craft Class Tuesday at 1 p.m. This craft is meant for adults. We will be making some beautiful candy jars with decoupage using decorative napkins. No registration needed.
• A Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• CIRCL Mobility has free weekly sessions at the Blountville branch on Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Take a break from a busy day to stretch and center yourself. Based on the science of functional movement, CIRCL Mobility focuses on flexibility, breathing and mobility exercises to help you move better, longer. Set to a soundtrack of healing tones plus sound frequencies to help your mind focus and release stress.
• The Mountain Laurel Readers Book Club will meet at the Blountville branch at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss “Defending Jacob” by William Landay.
• The Colonial Heights Book Club will meet Monday, July 31, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss “Embers of War” by Gareth Powell.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.