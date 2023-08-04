The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Are you interested in being a member of the Board of Trustees for the library? The Board of Trustees is vital to the running of the library system. If you have ever wanted to serve your community by making critical decisions that affect your library, this is a great opportunity. Board members establish policies that govern the operations of the Sullivan County Library System as well as participate in budget and planning processes. Fill out an application at your nearest branch.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• Storytime is back this week! And we’ll be focused on getting our bodies moving. Our Storytime theme is “Exercise for You and Me!” We’ll read stories about exercise, learn some exercises that are easy and fun for kids and adults, and do an activity. (Our preschool storytimes are the same at each branch, so if you can’t attend one day you can still experience that week’s storytime at a different branch.)
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial (Bluff City), Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan main (Blountville), Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Blooming-dale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets every Monday at 4 p.m. Sullivan Gardens will have an all-ages Lego challenge on Thursday at 4 p.m. We’ll use idea cards to make Lego animals.
• On Monday after school at 4 p.m., Sullivan Gardens wants to know if you can “Save The Ducks!” Challenge each other to see who can build the boat that will hold the most rubber duckies. No reservations required; just come and have fun.
• Art with Austin meets at Thomas Memorial Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Art with Austin takes kids ages 8-12 back to the basics of art with fun activities that teach the fundamentals of art education. This week we are putting together many of the things we have talked about. We’ll end our back-to-basics lessons with balance. We’ll talk about the elements that create balance as well as the three types of balance. We will be creating abstract triptychs (three pieces of art meant to be viewed together) using the three types of balance.
• Elementary Book Club: Magic Tree House will meet Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch in Bluff City. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the Magic Tree House book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online. We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead 423-538-1980 to make arrangements. This week we will begin “Rhinos at Recess.”
• Science with Daniel meets Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Each week Daniel at the Colonial Heights branch will lead an expedition through a new subject. This week he will teach kids ages 8-12 about light and shadow. We will experiment with light and explore the ways that light interacts with objects to create shadows, reflections and more.
• Tween Book Club: Harry Potter Book 6 will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m in Blountville. We will be comparing “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” to the movie by the same name. We’ll be looking at Chapters 7-12 this week. Then we will do an activity or game inspired by the chapters.
• Art with Daniel meets at the Colonial Heights branch Friday at 2 p.m. Art with Daniel is recommended for ages 8-12. This week we will focus on Edward Hopper, a notable 20th century realist painter and his works. We’ll also do an activity related to realism in art.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• Blountville will host a Tech Talk about the library’s Libby and Hoopla apps Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. If you have questions about these apps or want to learn tips and tricks to better utilize them, we encourage you to attend. No registration required.
• Bloomingdale will host Tech Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. Call the Bloomingdale branch at 423-288-2310 before the end of the day Monday to register for a 15 minute one-on-one appointment to have Bloomingdale staff help you with your technology questions. Whether you need help downloading documents from a government website or want to learn how to attach files or get images off your phone, the Bloomingdale staff will be happy to try to help you resolve your problem.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This fast-paced dance workout is lots of fun and is taught by our assistant branch manager and certified ZIN instructor, Christina. Stay to cool down with an abbreviated CIRCL Mobility session. Based on the science of functional movement, CIRCL Mobility focuses on flexibility, breathing and mobility exercises to help you move better, longer.
• Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville Wednesdays from 1- 3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• On Thursday, the Bloomingdale branch will be making decoupage floral clay pots at 10:30 a.m. Be sure to sign up by the end of the day on Monday to attend this craft class.
• The Thomas Memorial Reader’s Choice Book Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday to discuss Phillipa Gregory’s “The Lady of the Rivers.”
• Today is the last day to register for Blountville’s S’mores and Marshmallow Desserts Cooking Class, which will happen Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Blountville branch. Come learn to make different types of s’mores and other easy marshmallow treats. Call 423-279-2714 to sign up.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.