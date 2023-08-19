The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The Friends of the Blountville Library will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Blountville branch’s Eastman Room. The Friends of the Blountville Library is a group of people who care about the library and want to help promote the library and the programs going on there. They work alongside the branch manager and other library employees to encourage more people to utilize the library and its many services. The group helps raise funds needed over and above the normal operating budget. They work to make the library be a place where everyone feels welcome, anyone who wants to be can be involved in some way, and where there is always something going on for all ages. If you are interested in being part of the group, please contact email friendsoftheblountvillelibrary@gmail.com. We are always welcoming new members! You are welcome to be involved in any way that you are able and anytime you are able.
• Are you interested in being a member of the Board of Trustees for the library? The Board of Trustees is vital to the running of the library system. If you have ever wanted to serve your community by making critical decisions that affect your library, this is a great opportunity. The board members establish policies that govern the operations of the Sullivan County Library System as well as participate in budget and planning processes. Fill out an application at your nearest branch.
• Are you interested in an e-newsletter about library events? Sign up for a weekly email from your library at https://forma.gle/WQKZ5BhF1EZJuBk58.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and TikTok (scpl_tn).
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today! (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• Our preschool storytimes are the same at each branch, so if you can’t attend one day you can still experience that week’s storytime at a different branch. Storytime is back this week! And we’ll be focused on getting our bodies moving! Our Storytime theme is Bees! We’ll read stories about bees and create a buzz about these pollinators with a bee craft.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial (Bluff City), Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main (Blountville), Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this afternoon Lego Club. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets every Monday at 4 p.m. Sullivan Gardens will have an all-ages Lego challenge on Thursday at 4 p.m. — where they will be building a Lego Marble Run!
• Art with Austin meets at Thomas Memorial Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Art with Austin takes kids ages 8-12 back to the basics of art with fun activities that teach the fundamentals of art education. This week we will continue building our observation skills with a challenge. Blind contouring involves drawing an object that you are observing, without looking at the page. This builds hand-eye coordination and improves observation skills. It also showcases how important observation is in art!
• Exploring the Topics with Daniel. Each week Daniel at the Colonial Heights branch will be leading an expedition through a new subject. This week he will be teaching kids ages 8-12 about poetry — what is a poem and does it need to rhyme? Let’s take a look at poems epic and small. Join us on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Tween Book Club: Harry Potter Book 6 will meet on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will be comparing “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” to the movie by the same name. We’ll be looking at Chapters 18-24 this week. Then we will do an activity or game inspired by the chapters.
• Girls Who Code will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. This is a completely online coding club for girls in grades 6-12. All girls meet by Zoom to discuss projects and get instruction to create fun and creative projects such as video games, apps and more. Call the coordinating branch — Sullivan Gardens — at 423-349-5990 by Tuesday to receive a link to the Zoom meeting.
• There will be no No Art with Daniel this week. Please join us again next week, Sept. 1, at 2 p.m.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• Monday is National Senior Citizen Day. If you are 55 or older, come by the Bloomingdale branch of the library during operating hours to receive a small gift of appreciation! The Bloomingdale branch is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• The Blountville branch will host the second meeting of its Writer’s Group Monday at 6 p.m. This group is open to writers of any level. We will have a lean toward genre writing, but literature, creative nonfiction and poetry are all welcome. We will be workshopping the samples that were submitted to the Google drive, and discussing other projects. Please join us whether you submitted work or not! For more information call the Blountville branch at 423-279-2714.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This fast-paced, dance workout is lots of fun and taught by our assistant branch manager and certified ZIN instructor, Christina. Stay to cool down with an abbreviated CIRCL Mobility session. Based on the science of functional movement, CIRCL Mobility focuses on flexibility, breathing and mobility exercises to help you move better, longer.
• A Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome!
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.