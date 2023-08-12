The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• There are still spots available for our Technology for Sullivan Seniors classes. We currently have openings for one Basic Technology class to be held at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church in Kingsport. This class is for ages 60+ who struggle with technology. They will learn basic skills and have the opportunity to take home a new Chromebook upon completion of the class. These classes will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 15, 17, 22, 24, 29 and 31 from 2-4:30 p.m. Anyone 60+ who is a Sullivan County resident and willing to complete the course and the survey following the course can apply at their closest Sullivan County Library branch.
• There are also spots available for our more Advanced Technology for Seniors classes. The first of these classes will take place at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church in Kingsport on Thursdays, Aug. 24 and 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This course is for working seniors who have some basic computer skills. We will help you gain a more advanced knowledge of computers. Participants in these classes will also be eligible to receive a free Chromebook upon completion of this course. The requirements for the Advanced Senior Technology Class is for the senior age 60+ to still be in the workforce, to be a Sullivan County resident and be willing to complete the two, two-hour classes and answer the survey at the end of the course. A second class will take place in September at the Blountville branch of the Sullivan County Library on Sept. 23 and 30 from 10 a.m. until noon. To apply to either of these classes please visit your local Sullivan County Library branch for an application. Please indicate you are interested in the Advanced class.
• Are you interested in being a member of the Board of Trustees for the library? The Board of Trustees is vital to the running of the library system. If you have ever wanted to serve your community by making critical decisions that affect your library, this is a great opportunity. The board members establish policies that govern the operations of the Sullivan County Library system as well as participate in budget and planning processes. Fill out an application at your nearest branch.
• Are you interested in an e-newsletter about library events? Sign up for a weekly email at https://forma.gle/WQKZ5BhF1EZJuBk58
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today! (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• Our preschool storytimes are the same at each branch, so if you can’t attend one day you can still experience that week’s storytime at a different branch. Storytime is back this week! And we’ll be focused on getting our bodies moving. Our Storytime theme is Cupcakes. We’ll read stories about cupcakes, such as Laura Numeroff’s “If you Give a Cat a Cupcake,” and make a cupcake themed craft.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial (Bluff City), Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Colonial Heights will have special guest Oscar the Cat visiting for the event!
— Sullivan Main (Blountville), Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this afternoon Lego Club. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets every Monday at 4 p,m. Sullivan Gardens will have an all-ages Lego challenge on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m. where they will be building a Lego Marble Run.
• Art with Austin meets at Thomas Memorial on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Art with Austin takes kids ages 8-12 back to the basics of art with fun activities that teach the fundamentals of art education. This week we will practice creating depth in our work by implementing light and shadow. We will discuss how lighting can be used in artwork to create mood and interest, and how light travels. We will be mixing STEM elements into how light works as it applies to color, depth and shadow. We work on building observation skills in drawing as we stick to simple supplies.
• Elementary Book Club: Magic Tree House will meet Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Thomas Memorial Library branch in Bluff City. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the Magic Tree House book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online. We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead 423-538-1980 to make arrangements. This week we will finish “Rhinos at Recess.”
• Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Colonial Heights branch will be hosting local meteorologist Dave Dierks. Kids can come learn about predicting the weather and the meteorological field of science.
• Geography with Daniel! Each week Daniel at the Colonial Heights branch will be leading an expedition through a new subject. This week he will be teaching kids ages 8-12 about Australia, the home of Bluey and kangaroos. Come learn all about the Land Down Under. Join us on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Tween Book Club: Harry Potter Book 6 will meet on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will be comparing “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” to the movie by the same name. We’ll be looking at Chapters 13-17 this week. Then we will do an activity or game inspired by the chapters.
• The Sullivan Gardens branch will be hosting a Macrame Hanger with Fairy Lights craft class for teens and adults on Thursday at 4 p.m. To make this cool craft to hang in a bedroom, dorm room, sunroom or other location, call the Sullivan Gardens branch at 423-349-5990 to make a reservation by Aug. 14.
• Art with Daniel meets at the Colonial Heights branch on Friday at 2 p.m. Art with Daniel is recommended for ages 8-12. This week will focus on Auguste Rodin, the French sculptor famous for “The Thinker” and the “The Kiss.” We’ll also work on some of our own art inspired by the artist.
• Saturday, Aug. 19, at 4:30 p.m. the Thomas Memorial branch will host their monthly Magic The Gathering Game. If you love the fantasy card game and have been looking for a group that meets regularly to play, this is a great group. All are welcome even if you just want to learn how to play. No reservation required. Meet in the basement of the Thomas Memorial branch. Recommended for ages 13+.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This fast-paced, dance workout is lots of fun and taught by our assistant branch manager and certified ZIN instructor, Christina. Stay to cool down with an abbreviated CIRCL Mobility session. Based on the science of functional movement, CIRCL Mobility focuses on flexibility, breathing and mobility exercises to help you move better, longer.
• Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• On Wednesday, the Thomas Memorial branch will be making Embellished Journals at 11:30 a.m. We will be embellishing journals using decoupage and old maps. Sign-ups were due by end of day on Aug. 11, so check with the branch to see if there is still room to attend this craft class.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.