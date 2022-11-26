Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR ALL AGES
• Gift Wrap Party will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Bring your gifts to wrap. Wrapping paper and tape provided; while supplies last. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Fun With Fossils, ideal for children in grades K-5, will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Explore a mock excavation and make a “fossil.” No registration required.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR ADULTS
• Anime Craft Night will be held on Monday, Nov. 28, at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us to make crafts inspired by anime. No registration required.
• Naloxone Training will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, at noon in the library’s auditorium. Learn how to respond to an overdose. This event is made possible through partnerships with AveNew, Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, and the United Way of Greater Kingsport. No registration required.
The Kingsport Public Library is located at 400 Broad St.
To learn more about library events visit kingsportlibrary.org/event- calendar.
