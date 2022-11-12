Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers, will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Dino Terrariums, ideal for children in grades K-5, will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Celebrate Dinovember by making a mini dinosaur habitat. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Gaming Hour, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Play “Super Mario Kart,” “Super Smash Bros” or “Splatoon” on the library’s Nintendo Switch. We will also have computers set up for retro arcade games and Roblox. No registration required.
• A virtual Q&A with YA horror authors Andrew Joseph White and Erica Waters will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.
The Kingsport Public Library is located at 400 Broad St.