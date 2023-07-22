• Yoga in the Park will be held Monday at noon in Glen Bruce Park. Bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket and join us for lunchtime yoga. All ages are welcome. No registration required.
• Let’s Get Moving, morning walking group, will be held Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Meet in the library parking lot and get moving with a walk downtown! Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.
• Grecian Urn Scratch Art will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Replicate the look of Greek pottery with the scratch-off technique. No registration required; while supplies last.
FOR CHILDREN
• STEM Club, for grades K-5, will meet Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for hands-on activities and games about radiation. No registration required.
• Pop Up Storytime at Preston Forest Park, ideal for families with preschool or young elementary age children, will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blankets. No registration required.
• Teddy Bear Picnic, ideal for families with preschool age children, will be held Friday at 5 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. Bring a blanket and your favorite beary best friend to a teddy bear picnic. No registration required.
FOR TWEENS
• Graphic Novel Book Club, for grades 6-8, will be held Friday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Talk about your favorite graphic novels, get recommendations, or just hang out and read. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Spilled Ink: Teen Writing Group, for grades 6-12, will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. The event will be held in the library’s auditorium. Talk about writing, learn more about the writing process, and learn how to offer feedback on others’ writing. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• After Hours Book Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Stir Fry Cafe (125 Broad St, Kingsport). Join us to discuss “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead. No registration required. (Any food or beverage purchases are the responsibility of the attendee.)
• Snapshots of Kingsport’s History: Community Scan Day will be held Saturday, July 29, from 2-4 p.m. on the library’s fourth floor.
Help preserve the history of Kingsport by bringing your photographs to be scanned for donation to the Kingsport Public Library and Archives. No registration required.