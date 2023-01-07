010823kpl

The Kingsport library held a Noonday Countdown Celebration on Dec. 31 at 11:30 a.m. featuring games and a countdown to noon.

 Contributed

Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.

ALL AGES

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.