Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
ALL AGES
• Open Makerspace Lab, ideal for all ages and family friendly, will be held on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Explore what the Makerspace has to offer. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Lego Club, for grades K-5, will be held on Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for a building challenge. Registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Snowflake Free-for-All, ideal for grades K-5 and their families, will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Make paper snowflakes. No registration required
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Sew With Me: Nessie, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. The event will be held in the library’s auditorium. Sew a mini Loch Ness Monster out of felt. No registration required. While supplies last.
• Teen Cooking Class will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn how to make no-bake pies and dress up hot cocoa. No registration required; space limited to 12 participants. Participants must be in grades 6-12.
FOR ADULTS
• Computer Class: Productivity Apps will be held on Wednesday at noon in the library’s auditorium. Learn about methods and tools to tame the chaos in your life. No registration required
• Comfy Crafts: Cross Stitch will be held on Thursday at noon in the library’s auditorium. Learn the basics with a simple beginner project. No registration required.
• Behind the Book: Felicia Mitchell will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Felicia Mitchell will be discussing her latest book, “A Mother Speaks, A Daughter Listens.” No registration required.
The Kingsport Public Library is located at 400 Broad St.