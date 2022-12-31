Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
The library will be closed Monday.
ALL AGES
• Tiny Art Show, for all ages, will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Decorate a 4x4 canvas for the Library Art Show. No registration required; while supplies last.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Parachute Play, ideal for children 3-5, will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Come play games with the parachute. No registration required; space limited.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Science Lab, for grades 6-12, will be held on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn about the intricacies of blood. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Genealogy Club will meet Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Interactive group is open to all ages and experience levels.
• Comfy Crafts: Crochet Critters will be held on Thursday at noon in the library’s auditorium. Learn how to crochet a little critter. Pattern and guidance provided; some crochet experience preferred. No registration required.
The Kingsport Public Library is located at 400 Broad St.To learn more about library events visit kingsportlibrary.org/event- calendar.
