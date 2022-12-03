Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
ALL AGES
• Dear Santa will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. Make an ornament for your tree and write a letter to Santa.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 10:30 a.m.
• Paper Garland Making, ideal for children in grades K-5, will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m. Make a paper garland for the holidays.
• Parachute Play, ideal for children 3-5, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 9:30 a.m.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, at 10:30 a.m.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Makerspace Day, for grades 6-12, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. Explore the Makerspace and make something with the button maker, Cricut Joy and 3D Doodle Pens.
FOR ADULTS
• Genealogy Club will meet Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 2-4 p.m. Open to all ages and experience levels.
• Craft & Chat: Button Maker Ornaments will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, at noon. Make a custom ornament with the button maker. All participants will make one free ornament. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Zooming Through the Holiday will be held Friday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. Learn how to use your phone or computer to Zoom with friends and family.