Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
ALL AGES
• Open Makerspace Lab, ideal for all ages and family-friendly, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4-6 p.m. Explore what the Makerspace has to offer. No registration required.
• Polar Party, a family-friendly event, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
FOR CHILDREN
• STEM Club, for grades K-5, will be held on Monday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn about hibernation and build your own den. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 9:30 a.m. in the library's auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday, Dec. 15, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
FOR TEENS
• Study Hall Café, for grades 6-12, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 3-6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Study for finals at the library. Light refreshments will be provided. No registration required.
• Teen Gaming Hour, for grades 6-12, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Play Super Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros or Splatoon on the library’s Nintendo Switch. We will also have computers set up for retro arcade games and Roblox. The event will be held in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Computer Class: Windows 11 will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at noon in the library’s auditorium. Learn how Windows 11 is different from Windows 10 and ask all of your Windows questions. No registration required.
• Craft & Chat: Cookie Cutter Ornaments will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, at noon in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; while supplies last.
The Kingsport Public Library is located at 400 Broad St.