Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR ALL AGES
• Let’s Get Moving, morning walking group, will meet Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Meet in the library parking lot and get moving with a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Sensory Play Day will be held Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Explore color, shape and textures through hands-on activities. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Music Play Day will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Sing, play and dance along to favorite songs. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Crafternoon: Basic Weaving, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Make a cardboard loom and learn weaving basics. No registration required; while supplies last.
FOR ADULTS
• Productivity Apps will be held Monday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn about methods and tools you can use to tame the chaos in your life. No registration required.
• Paper Quilling: Photo Frame will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn how to decorate a photo frame by quilling. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Board Game Night will be held Friday from 4-6:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Various board games will be available to play. (This event is for adults.)
• Chill Fiber Crafts will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Bring your current fiber craft (crochet, knit, cross-stitch, etc.) project and work on it with other crafty peers. (This event is for adults.)