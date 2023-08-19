The Kingsport Public Library held a Lego Club event Monday where kids could either free-build whatever they liked or attempt to build the monthly challenge — their best mythological creature. For information about other events, classes and activities at the Kingsport Public Library visit www.kingsportlibrary.org.
Photos contributed by city of Kingsport
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Library.
FOR ALL AGES
• Let’s Get Moving, morning walking group, will be held Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Meet in the library parking lot and get moving with a walk downtown! Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome!
• Movie Matinee will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 2-4 p.m. The movie is rated PG. Space limited.
FOR CHILDREN
• STEM Club, for grades K-5, will be held Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for hands-on activities and games about radiation. No registration required.
• Pop Up Storytime at Ridgefields Park, ideal for families with preschool or young elementary age children, will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blankets. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Space limited.
• Pajama Storytime, ideal for families, will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Wind down from your day at pajama storytime. Pajamas are welcome but not required. No registration required.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Spilled Ink: Teen Writing Group, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. Event will be held in the library’s auditorium. Talk about writing, learn more about the writing process and how to offer feedback on others writing. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• After Hours Book Club will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Main Street Pizza. Join us to discuss “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah. No registration required. (Any food or beverage purchases are the responsibility of the attendee.)
