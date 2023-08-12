Library Assistant Ellis Harbin taught a group of middle and high school aged students how to make homemade lava lamps from simple household items recently. For more information about other activities at the Kingsport Public Library visit www.kingsportlibrary.org.
Middle and high school aged students made homemade lava lamps at the Kingsport Public Library.
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR ALL AGES
• Let’s Get Moving, morning walking group, will meet Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Meet in the library parking lot and get moving with a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.
• Open Makerspace Lab, ideal for all ages and family friendly, will be held Friday from 4-6 p.m. Explore what the Makerspace has to offer. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Lego Club, for grades K-5, will be held Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for building challenges. Registration required.
• Pop Up Storytime at Ridgefields Park, ideal for families with preschool or young elementary age children, will be held on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blankets. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
FOR TWEENS
• Graphic Novel Book Club, for grades 6-8, will be held on Friday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Talk about your favorite graphic novels, get recommendations, or just hang out and read. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Gaming Hour, for grades 6-12, will be held on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Play Super Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros or Splatoon on the library’s Nintendo Switch. We will also have computers set up for retro arcade games and Roblox. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish Conversation Group will meet Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. at La Ingrata Bar and Grill. Come practice your Spanish. All skill levels are welcome. This is a casual format to encourage learning. No registration required. (Attendees are responsible for paying for own food and drink.)