The Johnson City Public Library is located at 100 W. Millard St. Library events scheduled this week include Storytime in the Park, Adults with Disabilities Storytime, and a visit by Zoo Knoxville staff, who will bring animals and share fun animal facts.
Two children sit and read with Aubrey the therapy dog inside the Johnson City Public Library’s Storytime Room.
Amber Brophy/Six Rivers Media
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday from 4-5 p.m. Ages 5-10 can be registered for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• READing Paws will be held Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to noon. Ages 5-10 can be registered for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
FOR ADULTS
• A quilt art exhibit by Kristy Moeller Ottinger will be displayed in the library’s Galleria until Wednesday.
• Beyond the Pale Graphic Novel Club for ages 18 and older will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Mulligan’s Gaming Pub (308 E. Main St., Johnson City). Participants can bring a graphic novel to talk about with others. Library staff will share “Redbone” by Christian Staebler. No registration required.
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• Fiber Arts Group: Skill Share meets Friday from 3-5 p.m. Ages 18 and older can bring a knitting, crocheting, weaving or sewing project to work on in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration required.