Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
The library will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
FOR CHILDREN
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Family Storytime will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for ages 2-6 and their families. It meets in the Storytime Room. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Playlab will be held Thursday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the Jones Meeting Room for children ages 2-5. No registration.
• Homeschool Friday will be held Friday at 1 p.m. Homeschool families with kids ages 5-12 can drop by the Jones Meeting Room for a story and hands-on activity. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458.
• READing Paws will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. Ages 5-10 can register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a listening dog. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458.
FOR TEENS
• Adulting 101: Basic First Aid will be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 12-18 will learn basic first aid practices. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar.
• Board Game Cafe meets Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the teen area. Ages 12-18 can drop by to play board games they know or learn new ones. No registration.
FOR ADULTS
• “The Holocaust: Bearing Witness” poster exhibit will be displayed on the library’s second floor through Feb. 3. The display is a partnership with the Northeast Tennessee Holocaust Education Council.
• Artist Katie Murphy’s exhibit, “Place Holding,” will be on display in the Galleria from Jan. 18 through March 3.
• Seekers Book Club meets Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for anyone ages 18 and older. The book group will discuss “How the Word is Passed” by Clint Smith. The group meets at the Langston Centre (315 Elm St.). Registration is required; call 423-434-5785 .
• There will be a reception for artist Katie Murphy in the Galleria on Friday from 4-6 p.m. Drop in to meet Murphy, view her artwork, and learn about her creative process. No registration.The Johnson City Public Library is located at at 100 W. Millard St. Visit jcpl.org/calendar to find more upcoming events.