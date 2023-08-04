Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN
• Warriors Path State Park Ranger Marty Silver will lead a program in the Jones Meeting Center about regional wildlife Tuesday at 6 p.m. Ages 3-12 will learn about and interact with Appalachian critters. No registration, but space is limited.
• Building with the Lions will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Kids of all ages and families can drop by the Jones Meeting Center to build with Legos and other materials. No registration.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Board Game Hang will be held Thursday from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Teen Space. Ages 12-18 can drop by to play board games. No registration.
FOR ADULTS
• Adults with Disabilities Storytime meets in the Jones Meeting Center Thursday at 11 a.m. Adults with disabilities and their caregivers will hear stories and do activities. Registration is required; call 423-434-4454 to sign up.
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration.
• Fiber Arts Group meets Friday from 3-5 p.m. Ages 18 and older can bring a knitting, crocheting, weaving or sewing project to work on in the Jones Meeting Center. No registration.
• Johnson City Death Café for ages 18 and older will meet Saturday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Center. A death café is a discussion group that offers people a space to talk about loss and grief. No registration.