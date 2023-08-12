Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library’s board of directors meets Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the library’s Jones Meeting Center. Board meetings are open to the public.
FOR CHILDREN
• A Musical Instrument Petting Zoo will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s Jones Meeting Center. Johnson City Symphony Orchestra members will lead an interactive program for ages 2-5. The musicians will encourage audience participation as they play Disney songs and nursery rhymes. The program will also include a craft and time for hands-on experience with the instruments.
• READing Paws will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to noon. Ages 5-10 can be registered for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Register at jcpl.org.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• Seekers Book Club meets Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for anyone ages 18 and older. The book group will discuss “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. The group meets at the Langston Centre (315 Elm St.). Registration is required; call 423-434-5785 to register.
• Local poet Catherine Pritchard Childress will give a talk for ages 18 and older on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 2 p.m. She will read from and talk about her new poetry collection, “Outside the Frame,” in the library’s Jones Meeting Center.