The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Follow the library on social media. One of the best ways to know what is happening at your local SCPL branch is to follow us on social media. We are currently on Facebook at scpltn and on Instagram at scpl_tn.
• The Blountville branch is offering free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through the Libby (www.libbyapp.com) and Hoopla (www.hoopladigital.com) apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free to get started accessing library materials online.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
Program specialist Nancy Turner will take a break from the alphabet to celebrate fall. Participants will read books about the season and create crafts.
• Sullivan Gardens will host Storytime on Monday, Oct. 10, at 10:00 a.m.
• Thomas Memorial will host Storytime on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10:30 a.m.
• Bloomingdale will host Storytime on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 11:30 a.m.
• Colonial Heights will host Storytime on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m.
• Sullivan Main will host Storytime on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10:30 a.m.
Additional Programs
• Fireman Shawn will be at the Colonial Heights branch on Monday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. to read a story to kids about fire safety. Then, while they do a craft with the library staff, he will teach parents and caregivers how to properly handle a fire extinguisher.
• Lego Club will meet Monday, Oct. 10, at 4 p.m. at the Blountville branch. Come make some amazing creations. They might end up in the display case.
• The Teen Book Club will meet Monday, Oct. 10, at 4 p.m. at the Sullivan Gardens branch to read and discuss “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen” by Shear Ernshaw.
• Cinnamon the dog will be available for reading practice sessions on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Colonial Heights branch. Registration is required. Call 423-239-1100 to register.
• The weekly art program will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 11:30 a.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. The program offers youth an opportunity to learn new art styles and create pieces to match. This week’s topic is mixed media. Mixed media is a term used to describe artworks composed from a combination of different media or materials.
• STEAM Club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. at the Bloomingdale branch to learn with activities centered around science, technology, engineering, art and math.
• Nifty Fifty will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. at the Colonial Heights branch. Nifty Fifty Adventures is where kids can learn about one state each week. They will read two or three picture books related to the state, add four pictures to create a “scrapbook” page for the map, and then make a related craft. No registration required. This week’s state is Massachusetts.
• Tween Book Club for ages 8-13 will meet Thursday, Oct. 13, at 4:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to continue a discussion of “Small Spaces” by Katherine Arden. Students can call the library at 423-279-2714 to request a Zoom link to attend online.
• The Colonial Heights branch will host a Read and Play on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 5:30 p.m. This storytime is specially designed for neuro-diverse or special needs kids. It is inclusive with an activity afterward; parents included. Stories are aimed at elementary, but all ages are welcome. No registration required.
• Kids Book Club will meet Friday, Oct. 14, at 2:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to read the 20th book in the Magic Tree House series, “Dingoes at Dinnertime.” Students can call the library at 423-279-2714 to request a Zoom link to attend online.
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch will have Geri-Fit class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Geri-Fit is a strength training exercise class for mature adults or those with mobility challenges.
• The Sullivan Gardens branch will host its Crochet Club on Monday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m. Just beginning? Experienced with a hook? All skill levels are welcome. Group meets every Monday.
• The Blountville branch will host a Halloween DIY on Monday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m. Participants can come and create a festive witch hat door decoration.
• The Thomas Memorial branch will host a Tech Tuesday event focusing on email on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. Come learn how to create an email account, add attachments and customize your email.
• A knit/crochet club will meet Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch. Bring a current project, or come to learn. Participants will share ideas and patterns. There’ll be opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels welcome.
• Reader's Choice Book Club will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 11:30 a.m. to discuss "Midnight at the Blackbird Cafe" by Heather Webber.
FOR ALL AGES
• The Friends of the Colonial Heights Library will host a Pumpkin Party on Saturday, Oct. 15. There will pumpkin decorating at 10 a.m. and a huge book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.