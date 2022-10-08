Sullivan County Public Library

Colonial Heights and other branches of the Sullivan County Library are participating in the Fall Into Reading Challenge. Sign up with your local branch or at scpltn.readsquared.com from now until Nov. 30. Pick up a bingo card from your local branch and collect points for each minute you read for chances to win fun prizes.

 Contributed/Sullivan County Public Library

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.

LIBRARY NEWS

