The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• All branches of the Sullivan County library will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 1, for staff training. Library branches will also be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for Election Day and Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. The Libby and Hoopla apps are always available for digital checkouts as well as most online resources.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn).
• Help us improve! We want to serve our community in the best ways possible, but we need to know what our community needs and wants in order to do that. Please, take a few minutes to answer our survey at https://tinyurl.com/yx2srcwv
• The Blountville branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main Branch (Blountville) with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today! (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All of our branches offer Storytime with our new program specialist. This week’s theme is “Halloween.” We will read stories about the holiday and make crafts. Costumes are encouraged!
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial will not have Storytime this week due to library closure.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday, Nov. 4, at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club will meet at the Blountville branch on Monday, Oct. 31, at 4 p.m. Come make some amazing creations together, and they might end up in our display case.
• The Teen Book Club at Sullivan Gardens will have their finale/Halloween party for participants celebrating finishing the book “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen” by Shea Ernshaw, a book set in the world of Nightmare Before Christmas. This celebration will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, at 4 p.m. Please call 423-349-5990 for reservations.
• Nifty Fifty will be held at the Colonial Heights branch on Thursday, Nov. 3. Nifty Fifty Adventures is where kids can learn about one state each week. They will read two or three picture books related to the state. The kids will add four pictures of things the state is known for to a map to create a page in a “scrapbook.” Then they will make a craft related to that state. No registration required. This week’s state is New Hampshire!
• Tween Book Club will meet at the Blountville branch on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 4:30 p.m. and will begin reading the first book in the popular Wings of Fire series, “The Dragonet Prophecy” by Tui Sutherland. This is a book club for ages 8-13. You can also request a Zoom link to attend online by contacting the Blountville branch at 423-279-2714 prior to meeting time.
• Kids Book Club will meet at the Blountville branch on Friday, Nov. 4, at 2:30 p.m. and will be finishing the 20th book in the Magic Tree House Series, “Dingoes at Dinnertime.” Can’t make it to the Blountville library but want to attend? You can request a Zoom link to attend online by calling 423-279-2714.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will meet on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• Book Lover’s Book Club will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. They are discussing “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate.
• Thomas Memorial branch (Bluff City) will have a fun craft on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at noon. Come by on your lunch break to make flameless tealight flowers. All supplies provided.
• Knit/Crochet Club will meet at the Blountville branch on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns, and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels welcome!
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.