The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
The library is conducting a community survey to find out what the community needs and wants. You can participate at https://tinyurl.com/yx2srcwv.
The Blountville Branch continues to offer free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main Branch (Blountville) with results delivered electronically within 24 to 48 hours.
When you can’t make it to one of the libraries, they are always open online through the Libby and hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• All library branches offer Storytime. This week’s theme is “Halloween.” We will read stories about the holiday and make crafts. Costumes are encouraged!
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 11:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday, Oct. 28, at 10:30 a.m.
• STEAM Club will meet at Sullivan Gardens on Monday, Oct. 24, at 11:30 a.m. and will focus on building bridges. In STEAM Club kids can learn with activities centered around Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics.
• The Teen Book Club will meet at the Sullivan Gardens branch at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, to discuss “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen” by Shea Ernshaw.
• Lego Club will meet at the Blountville branch Monday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m. Come make some amazing creations together and they might end up in our display case.
• The Colonial Heights branch will have Cinnamon the Dog available on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. to be a patient listener for young readers to practice reading aloud. Reservations are required. Please call 423-239-1100 to reserve a spot.
• We have a weekly Art Program planned at our Thomas Memorial (Bluff City) branch that teaches kids about a new art style each week and then they create pieces to match. This week on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 11:30 a.m. the topic will be Bauhaus. Bauhaus is a movement championed a geometric, abstract style featuring little sentiment or emotion and no historical nods, and its aesthetic continues to influence architects, designers and artists.
• Upper Elementary Lego Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Colonial Heights branch.
• Nifty Fifty will be held at the Colonial Heights branch on Thursday, Oct. 27. Nifty Fifty Adventures is where kids can learn about one state each week. They will read two or three picture books related to the state. The kids will add four pictures of things the state is known for to a map to create a page in a “scrapbook.” Then they will make a craft related to that state. No registration required. This week’s state is South Carolina!
• Tween Book Club will meet at the Blountville branch on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 4:30 p.m. and will continue their discussion of “Small Spaces” by Katherine Arden. This is a book club for ages 8-13 years. You can also request a Zoom link to attend online by contacting the Blountville branch at 423-279-2714.
• Kids Book Club will meet at Blountville on Friday, Oct. 28, at 4:30 p.m. and will be reading the 20th book in the Magic Tree House Series “Dingoes at Dinnertime.” Can’t make it to the Blountville library but want to attend? You can request a Zoom link to attend online by contacting the Blountville branch at 423-279-2714.
FOR FAMILIES
• Need a fun and free Halloween family outing? The Blountville branch will be showing the original Disney “Hocus Pocus” movie at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Come enjoy some movie time at the library!
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will continue to meet on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• Sullivan Gardens will have its Crochet Club on Monday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. Just beginning? Experienced with a hook? Come enjoy crocheting with fellow fiber arts fans. This month they are working on a fall scarf!
• A Knit/Crochet Club will meet at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome!
• Mountain Laurel Book Club will meet at the Blountville branch on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. They are discussing “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.