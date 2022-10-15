The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Follow the library on social media. One of the best ways to know what is happening at your local SCPL branch is to follow us on social media. We are currently on Facebook at scpltn and on Instagram at scpl_tn.
• The Blountville branch offers free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through the Libby (www. libbyapp.com) and Hoopla (www.hoopladigital.com) apps.
Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free to get started accessing library materials online.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
Program specialist Nancy Turner will return to an alphabet-themed program. This week it’s “I for Iguana.”
• Sullivan Gardens will host Storytime on Monday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m.
• Thomas Memorial will host Storytime on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 10:45 a.m.
• Bloomingdale will host Storytime on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 11:30 a.m.
• Colonial Heights will host Storytime on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m.
• Sullivan Main will host Storytime on Friday, Oct. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Additional Programs
• Lego Club will meet Monday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. at the Blountville branch. Come make some amazing creations. They might end up in the display case.
• The Teen Book Club will meet Monday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. at the Sullivan Gardens branch to continue the discussion of “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen,” Shea Ernshaw’s “Nightmare Before Christmas” inspired novel.
• The weekly art program will meet Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 11:30 a.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. The program offers youth an opportunity to learn new art styles and create pieces to match. This week’s topic is Fauvism.
• Nifty Fifty Adventures will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. at the Colonial Heights branch. Nifty Fifty Adventures is where kids can learn about one state each week. They will read two or three picture books related to the state, add four pictures to create a “scrapbook” page for the map, and then make a related craft. No registration required. This week’s state is Maryland.
• Tween Book Club for ages 8-13 will meet Thursday, Oct. 20, at 4:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to continue a discussion of “Small Spaces” by Katherine Arden. Students can call the library at 423-279-2714 to request a Zoom link to attend online.
• Kids Book Club will meet Friday, Oct. 21, at 2:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to read the 19th book in the Magic Tree House series, “Tigers at Twilight.”
Students can call the library at 423-279-2714 to request a Zoom link to attend online.
• The Bloomingdale branch will host a fall children’s party for ages 3-13 on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m. There’ll be free games and snacks. Space is limited; registration is required. Call 423-288-1310.
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch will have Geri-Fit class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Geri-Fit is a strength training exercise class for mature adults or those with mobility challenges.
• The Sullivan Gardens branch will host its Crochet Club on Monday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. Just beginning? Experienced with a hook? All skill levels are welcome. Group meets every Monday.
• Colonial Heights Book Club will meet Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss “Fifty Words for Rain” by Asha Lemmie.
• The Colonial Heights branch will host Tech Tuesday on Oct. 18. Bring a device and questions; library staff will help you download, set up and navigate library apps and programs. Registration is required. Call 423-239-1100.
• A knit/crochet club will meet Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch. Bring a current project, or come to learn. Participants will share ideas and patterns. There’ll be opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels welcome.
• The Bloomingdale branch will host horticulturist Bill Durham on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10:30 a.m. for a program on plant care and assistance. Durham will discuss different types of plants, the correct soil to use when planting and answer questions until 12:30 p.m. The program is free; no registration required.
• Thomas Memorial branch will host Magic the Gathering on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 4:30 p.m. This is a strategy card game geared to adults and kids 13 and older. All skill levels welcome. Call 423-538-1980 for details.
FOR ALL AGES
• Spooky Storytelling will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. at the Blountville branch of the library. Come hear a family-friendly spooky tale to get in the Halloween spirit.
• Thomas Memorial branch will host a “movie night” viewing of “Hocus Pocus 2” on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. Make reservations by calling 423-538-1980.
• The Blountville branch will present pumpkin painting at the Old Deery Inn Park on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m.
Pumpkins and supplies provided, while supplies last.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.